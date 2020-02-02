KENDALLVILLE — Some bad local economic news captured the attention of the most readers this past month, as more than 11,000 people viewed a story about LaGrange’s Dometic plant closing.
On Jan. 22, the company, which makes awnings for the RV industry, announced it would shutter its plant in LaGrange by the end of March, costing all 197 employees their jobs.
Production is being moved to a facility in Monterrey, Mexico, the kind of manufacturing shifts that President Donald Trump’s administration has tried to stop.
The closure comes amid continued softness in the RV industry, which is shipping fewer units than in the year prior and remains in decline.
Here’s what readers were checking out most from Jan. 23-Jan. 29:
Dometic to close its LaGrange plant — 11,233 pageviews
Snow Lake man dies while ice fishing — 9,558 pageviews
Kendallville getting new 70-home subdivision — 3,644 pageviews
One isn’t a lonely number for Brielle Carter — 3,003 pageviews
Auto repair business comes back to Fremont — 2,918 pageviews
Massage therapist arrest on rape charge — 2,739 pageviews
Chicago cop who topped 110 mph in Chesterton high-speed chase stripped of powers — 2,512 pageviews
Police arrest suspects for prostitution, robbery warrant — 1,759 pageviews
Kendallville adding new K-9 officer — 1,637 pageviews
Local native plays for Grammy nominee — 1,427 pageviews
On the KPC News Facebook page, the Dometic story was also the most popular post made, joined by Kendallville’s new K-9 officer and a local person playing in a Grammy-nominated band:
Jan. 23: BREAKING: Dometic to close its LaGrange plant, resulting in all 197 employees losing their jobs. — 7,547 people reached, 1,692 reactions, 442 shares, 474 comments.
Jan. 28: (Shared from The News Sun) Although the Golden/Labrador mix got reviews of “friendly” and “non-threatening” at Tuesday’s Board of Works meeting, KPD’s new K-9 won’t be friend to anyone carrying meth or other narcotics — 4,902 people reached, 164 reactions, 70 shares, eight comments
Jan. 27: Local native plays for Grammy nominee — 3,934 people reached, 29 reactions, 15 shares.
On the daily newspaper Facebook pages, a 19-year-old who died suddenly at Snow Lake drew reader attention, along with the Grammy and K-9 stories:
Jan. 23: (The Herald Republican) We have been trying to get some information on this since Tuesday. Here’s what we know so far. Sad time for the Snow Lake-Fremont-Prairie Heights communities — 898 people reached, 55 reactions, 157 shares, six comments.
Jan. 27: (The Star) Local native plays for Grammy Nominee — 326 people reached (3,934 reach on KPC News), 285 reactions, 18 shares, 48 comments.
Jan. 28: (The News Sun) Bobi is a good boy who will help KPD sniff out narcotics — 5,547 people reached (4,902 reach on KPC News), 620 reactions, 77 shares, 68 comments.
