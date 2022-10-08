Terry and I were in Canada on Sept. 8 when Queen Elizabeth II died, at age 96. While we knew her health was fragile, we did not expect she would die while we were in one of her Commonwealth Realms. (A Commonwealth Realm is a country which has King Charles III as its monarch. There are 14 Commonwealth Realms — in addition to the United Kingdom.)
With news of her death, my memory traveled back 45 years to June 1977.
Forty-five years ago we began our honeymoon in London with no idea that the third night of our married life (our first night after landing in London) we would wake up to look outside our hotel window (the Strand Palace Hotel, recommended in the guidebook “Europe on $5 and $10 a Day”) and see throngs of Londoners waiting to cheer their queen.
The travel photos in our study include the queen in her golden carriage as one of the highlights.
Queen Elizabeth II made 22 official visits to Canada and seven to Toronto. Her first was in 1951 as Princess Elizabeth, and her last was in 2010.
We took a 10-day Road Scholar tour prior to four days in Stratford, Ontario, for the Stratford Festival.
The U.S. and Canada share the longest border in the world — 5,525 miles. The border is monitored to keep both nations safe, but since the Treaty of Ghent in 1814, which ended the War of 1812, the border has been demilitarized.
Despite having a landmass 1.6 times larger than the U.S., Canada’s population is only about 38 million — less than 12% of the U.S. population which is about 332 million.
Most Canadians live relatively close to the border; all the cities we visited on the tour — Quebec City, Montreal, Ottawa and Toronto — could be accessed on a long road trip from northeast Indiana.
Jim and Julia Nixon of Kendallville and Dr. Doug and Barb Morrow of Auburn flew with us to Quebec City. We chose to fly to Quebec City from Fort Wayne via Philadelphia. At the end of the tour, we took a bus from Toronto to Stratford for the annual theater festival. (Online at stratfordfestival.ca)
SOUVENIRS
Souvenir is a word borrowed from the French. In French, souvenir means “to remember.” The official motto for the province of Quebec is “Je me souviens.” In English it means “I remember,” but exactly what is remembered and why tends to vary. I think the main thing to be remembered is the history of the Quebec people, most of whom are bilingual (French and English) because Quebec originally was New France. The motto can be found on all Quebec license plates, among other things. Quebec is the largest of Canada’s 10 provinces.
Here are a few souvenirs:
• On the last full day of our tour, when we entered Toronto’s breathtaking Casa Loma mansion, the man who took our tickets was extremely chatty. He wanted to know where we were from. When we told him, he immediately listed the cities in Indiana he is familiar with, including Fort Wayne and South Bend. He continued, “I’m sure your family is worried about you and your safety but you can assure them that you are in one of the world’s safest cities.” He also said Toronto is one of the world’s top cities for livability. He wanted to keep on telling us how wonderful Toronto is, but the people behind us wanted to move on. That evening I checked his claims and found, online, that Canada has three of the world’s top eight cities. When ranked according to stability, health care, education, culture, climate and infrastructure, No. 1 in the world was Vienna; Calgary was No. 4; Vancouver, No. 5 and Toronto, No. 8.
• The Canadians that I have met over the years have expressed gratitude for their health care system. During our tour, I spoke to one Canadian who said he doesn’t know any Canadian who would give up his or her health coverage for lower taxes. He told me about a close friend of his who has very serious cancer — one thing she doesn’t have to worry about is bills. All of her treatment is covered.
• This is a good news/bad news health item. Canada is known for selling prescriptions at lower prices than in the U.S. Following our Road Scholar tour, we joined friends in Stratford for the theater festival. Our East Noble friend, Cinda Beck Davis, formerly of Avilla, EN Class of 1971, was in our Stratford group. She has Type 1 diabetes. In Stratford, she purchased the two different forms of insulin she uses. She spent $462 for insulins that would cost her $2,100 in the U.S. She had a doctor’s prescription but did not have to use it. That is the good news. (FYI, one of the insulins is manufactured by Lilly, headquartered in Indianapolis.) The bad news: She found out that her insurance would not cover the insulin she bought in Canada. So in the end it was more expensive. “It’s just ridiculous what you have to pay for insulin in the United States,” she said.
• The smallest of the four cities we visited, Quebec City, overflows with Old World charm. French is the main language of Quebec, but everyone we met in Quebec was happy to speak English when needed. All signs in Quebec are in French or in both French and English.
• Quebec’s first settlers were mostly unmarried trappers from France profiting from the lucrative trade of beaver pelts. In order to help build the population, for 10 years (1663-1673) King Louis XIV of France sent over King’s Daughters as suitable brides for these hard-working men. Hillary Clinton, Madonna and Angelina Jolie are all descendants of the approximately 800 King’s Daughters, if Wikipedia is to be believed.
• Singer-song writer Leonard Cohen (1934-2016) is one of the most famous natives of Montreal. He is celebrated on a mural — nine stories high — in Montreal. His best-known song is “Hallelujah” — which I love.
• Everywhere we traveled in Canada in September — and in Eastern Europe in July — we encountered labor shortages in hotels and restaurants and inflation — sometimes the labor shortages and inflation were worse than in the U.S. The good news (for us) is that the U.S. dollar is strong.
• Because our local guides often remarked on the colors of the squirrels we saw, I kept track of them: black squirrels in Ottawa and Quebec City, gray squirrels in Montreal and red squirrels in Toronto.
Throughout our time in Canada, my thoughts turned to Queen Elizabeth II.
In March I came across a quote of hers and saved it: “On our own, we cannot end wars or wipe out injustice, but the cumulative impact of thousands of small acts of goodness can be bigger than we imagine.”
Words to live by.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.