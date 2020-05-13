The coronavirus pandemic is creating a mountain of medical waste.
An assessment of waste generation rate data from around the world shows that about a pound of trash per bed per day is produced in hospitals, said an April 9 article published by the United Nation’s Environment Programme. And, says the report, hospitals are just the tip of the iceberg. Healthcare facilities, medical laboratories and biomedical research facilities are all going through a bumper crop of disposables.
“Improper treatment and disposal of healthcare waste poses serious hazards of secondary disease transmission due to exposures to infectious agents among waste pickers, waste workers, health workers, patients and the community in general where waste is improperly disposed,” says the report. “Open burning and incineration without adequate pollution control exposes waste workers and the surrounding community to toxic contaminants in air emissions and ash.”
In Wuhan, China, where the novel coronavirus first emerged, “officials didn’t just need to build new hospitals for the influx of patients; they had to construct a new medical waste plant and deploy 46 mobile waste treatment facilities too,” says a March 26 article at theverge.com. “Hospitals there generated six times as much medical waste at the peak of the outbreak as they did before the crisis began. The daily output of medical waste reached 240 metric tons, about the weight of an adult blue whale.”
A March 30 article published in the Los Angeles Times explained how medical waste in southern California was being “tossed into an autoclave and scorched with pressurized steam” in the city of Paramount. Then, the garbage is landfilled.
In China incinerators are being used.
“… installing temporary incinerators may be an effective solution for managing the tremendous increase of medical waste during the COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan, but the location selection of these temporary incinerators is of significant importance,” says a document published March 9, compiled through research by representatives of the Department of Industrial Engineering in Norway and School of Economics and Management at Three Gorges University in Yichang, China. The paper investigates creating and operating temporary facilities.
The World Health Organization released a report Feb. 27 with recommendations for the “rational use of personal protective equipment in healthcare and community settings.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says medical waste from COVID-19 can be treated the same way as regular medical waste. There are no additional packaging or shipment requirements from the Department of Transportation for regulated medical waste or sharps.
The virus has been ravaging America for around two months now. It’s not just the disease — a virus that has claimed lives in Steuben County along with the rest of the world — it is also its effects on the world as we know it.
It is hard to look a month into the future with any degree of certainty. However, it is quite likely the trash will keep piling up.
While I would not want to second guess a professional, it is possible there are ways the medical industry could alleviate a little waste here and there. When I got the coronavirus test last week at the National Guard Armory, the nurse took one Q-tip from a baggie containing six Q-tips, had me swab my nose then threw the other five Q-tips away. That is the procedure. One might ask why so many tossed Q-tips.
Conscientious citizens can do their part by making as little trash as possible while the country’s overburdened public and private industries deal with medical waste. Easy suggestions include washing dishes instead of using disposable items, taking your own carryout containers to restaurants and using washable rags instead of paper towels.
I said this in the last Waste Not column and I’ll say it again, just because we are dealing with a medical crisis does not mean we should abandon our concern for a clean, healthy environment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.