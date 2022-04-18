"College isn't for everyone!"
"Go get a better job!"
Have you heard these two phrases before? Probably. Maybe not together though, as I've mashed them up here.
But I was thinking about this weird divide lately after seeing Sen. Mike Braun tweet out: "Every high school student in America needs to know you don’t have to go to college to have a great career."
My retweet, with a snapshot of Indiana's median earnings by educational attainment chart retorted, "Great? Depends on your personal definition. Lucrative, though? See below:"
There's a funny balancing act taking place. Back in the day, K-12 schools were on a track of pushing as many students as possible toward college. Then my generation, the Millennials, happened, and so many people came out of universities into the Great Recession, under-earning with brand-new four-year degrees while suffering the mountain of debt taken out to earn them.
Now, in recent years, economic development types and schools in Indiana have shifted their tune. "College isn't for everyone," they'll say, and then work to convince you there are good jobs available straight out of graduation.
And, in some cases, there certainly are. I was sitting in Noble County courts the one day listening to a guy facing sentencing for felony meth charges telling the judge how he was now earning $40 per hour working at a local assembler — significantly more than I'm making.
(Then again, he was spending all day at work doing manual labor, while I sit in courtrooms listening to sentencing hearings, so, yeah, tradeoffs.)
But back to Sen. Braun's comments, are there "great" jobs without a college degree?
Looking at educational attainment figures in Indiana, about 27.2% of Hoosiers age 25 and older have a bachelor's degree or better. That's one of the worst rates in the nation. In Noble County, it's sharply lower — just 15.4%, meaning that 11 in 13 residents here don't have a four-year degree.
Looking at earnings tables, Hoosiers with only a high school diploma earn, at median, about $32,600, about $15.67 per hour if you're working 40 hours per week. Hoosiers with a bachelor's however, earn, at median, about $51,500, or $24.76 per hour.
A reminder again that medians are mid-points, meaning half of people earn more and half of people earn less.
All things considered, it appears that a college education, despite the costs, is still worth it in the long run. While you're likely to suffer debt, long-run medians would show you'd earn $18,900 more annually after that.
Yes, a high school graduate can go to work immediately and start earning during the four years that a college student is studying. But the payback for the four lost years of employment is less than seven years at that earnings disparity. Even if a student incurs $100,000 in student debt, they'd pass the high school earner in median earnings after about 12 years.
Considering most people will work for about 40 years before retirement (for us younger generations, is the goal of retirement in your mid-60s going to be a pipe dream?), lifetime earnings are sharply skewed in favor of college.
But, there's an interesting hiccup here. Let's look at earnings by education in Noble County.
High school graduates can pull down $34,500, slightly higher than the statewide median, but college graduates in Noble County, at median, earn much less than Hoosiers as a whole at just about $46,500.
Why is that? I can't say for sure, but my guess would be simply that there are fewer jobs requiring college-education and that county wages are depressed because the "cost of living" is supposedly lower here, a justification for paying less than that same person might earn by a simple change of geography. A college graduate is likely to not stay in rural northeast Indiana, because wages and job prospects for them are simply going to be stronger in more urban areas, the phenomenon known as "brain drain."
So our region has a mostly non-college workforce. Jobs are abundant, but wages are, at median, lower.
Yes, there are manufacturer jobs people can get into at $20 per hour or more, but not everyone has the skills, desire or wherewithal to fill and hold those jobs, as we hear often from employers who will talk about people who start at 8 a.m. and quit by lunch.
So what else confuses me, then, is the deep-seated ire toward people in low-wage work.
Food service. Hospitality. Retail. Even "low-skill" industry jobs.
Point out that someone working at a burger joint can earn $15 an hour and you'll find those who go on a rant about how they don't want to pay an extra 25 cents so that worker assembling their burger might not be totally destitute, despite the fact that's a job someone has to do and — as we've found out in the last few years — when there aren't enough people on staff to do it, you, the consumer, gets really whiny and disgruntled about the quality of service.
We know non-college educated jobs typically come with lower wages. We're normalizing at the K-12 level that college isn't for everyone. Then we're going to argue that low-education, low-skill workers don't deserve higher wages.
They should just get a "better" job, despite the fact that we know, statewide, 50% of those jobs for people with only a high school education have earnings potential under $16 per hour.
Is it just me, or does the above chain of events seem like a recipe for long-term economic depression?
Small wonder why northeast Indiana's population isn't growing and the Hoosier economy is slipping further behind other states.
