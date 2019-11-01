Sally was on the phone with granddaughter Salma, 4, a few weeks ago. Salma and her family live in Austria. Salma's father, Robert, told his mother, Sally, how kind Salma had been to her little sister Florentina. Sally told Salma that she was an angel. In her teacher-voice, Salma explained to Sally, “Oma, I an not an angel! Angels fly all over the place and I can't fly unless I’m on an airplane, but people on airplanes are not angels!" — Sally Witwer Stolz of Rockville, Maryland
Faiza, the mother of Salma, told Sally, "Maybe one day she'll understand that she and her sister are my angels and it doesn't have anything to do with flying!"
The Chuck and Marta Wysong family recently adopted a new kitten. They named the kitten Moses. Maria, 3, who loves to play with Moses, overheard Chuck and Marta talking about the appropriate time to neuter him. The next day Maria commented, "We don't want Moses to breathe!" Chuck and Marta were very confused until they realized that Maria had mixed up "breathe" and "breed." They reassured her that they definitely want Moses to breathe! — Marta Wysong of Wawaka
Violet, 6, asked her mother to tell her a story. So, of course, Quinn told her a story about two little girls who go to bed peacefully for their mama. “No, Mommy,” she said. “Not like that.” Quinn kept going and Violet yelled, “Where's the drama?!” — Quinn Ward of Washington State
Thank you to everyone who shares stories and/or photos for the “Funny things kids say” column which I have been writing since 1987! If you have a story or photo to share please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com or mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755. Thank you!
