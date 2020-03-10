Amy Anderson, owner of Joppa Cosmetics, started making natural, chemical-free makeup 15 years ago when her daughter, Hayley Stout, began participating in music theater.
The harsh cosmetics irritated Hayley’s skin so Anderson started searching for alternatives.
“After a lot of careful, thorough research and testing, Joppa Minerals Full Coverage Mineral Foundation was born. Till this day, this particular product remains Joppa’s No. 1 seller,” says the web site at joppaminerals.com.
Joppa makes a full line of skin care and makeup products and continues to do research, said Anderson. It has stores in Angola and Fort Wayne.
Instead of selling a new plastic powder canister to return customers, Joppa encourages them to reuse the container by refilling it with powder sold in a bag at the store. According to current guidelines at the Northeast Indiana Solid Waste Management District, the plastic bag is recyclable.
“There’s so much more than recycling,” said Anderson. “You have to think about what you’re putting down your drains.”
She educated herself about surfactants — surface acting ingredients in soap products — and stays away from the petroleum based ones. Joppa bath bombs were created to be safe to the water supply.
Anderson is very selective about the products in her stores. They have to be safe to humans and the environment, but she only stocks items she feels are of luxurious quality.
“We use coconut based products and they are more eco-friendly,” Anderson said.
Sometimes palm oil is the best additive, she said, but she ensures the oil comes from a responsible grower and is not contributing to the destruction of rain forests.
Joppa products are gluten free, sulfate free, paraben free and cruelty free.
A product line may claim to be environmentally responsible — something more and more consumers are looking for these days — but what goes into its manufacturing process?
“People need to educate themselves on how to read labels,” Anderson said.
The law does not require cosmetic products and ingredients, other than color additives, to have FDA approval before they go on the market.
The Federal Food Drug and Cosmetic Act prohibits adulterated or misbranded cosmetics. For the most part, the statute pertains to materials that might be unsafe, for example, as listed in the code under “adulterated cosmetics” a label might say, “Caution — This product contains ingredients which may cause skin irritation on certain individuals and a preliminary test according to accompanying directions should first be made. This product must not be used for dyeing the eyelashes or eyebrows; to do so may cause blindness.”
Federal law also prohibits a product “if it has been prepared, packed or held under insanitary conditions whereby it may have become contaminated with filth, or whereby it may have been rendered injurious to health.”
An April 1, 2019 article in Forbes reflected on last year’s Beauty and Money conference in Los Angeles. Eighteen judges picked the most interesting beauty startups.
“What’s so interesting about the winners is that their focus tells us where the beauty industry is going,” says the report, written by Forbes contributor Richard Kestenbaum, who was also a judge. He listed the winners in broad categories with the first being “clean beauty,” meaning safe and nontoxic.
“Some people extend the concept to include effective, ethically-sourced and environmentally sensitive but not everyone agrees about those extended definitions. Rich Gersten of Tengram Capital, another one of the judges at Beauty and Money, told Glossy recently, ‘clean’ and ‘natural’ are ‘no longer differentiators,’ they’re table stakes for being in the business. ‘(T)here’s probably a time five years from now,’ he said, ‘where, if you’re not natural and clean, you’re not on the shelf,’” says the article. “Consistent with those comments, almost every one of the winners defines themselves as ‘clean’ but they also have other characteristics that make them unique.”
A makeup company might play up a “clean” or “green” image. Deciding whether it lives up to its claims might require some research. At Joppa, Anderson takes responsibility for the products she makes, the ingredients she uses and accessories she stocks.
The web site Sustainable Jungle researched U.S. and U.K. makeup makers and put Axiology natural organic lipstick at the top of the list, checking the boxes for cruelty free, vegan, nontoxic, palm oil free, ethical sourcing and thoughtful packaging. The list is at sustainablejungle.com. The Good Trade researched natural and organic makeups, and put the 100% Pure brand at the top of its list. It notes recyclable packaging, made in the U.S. and that is cruelty free.
Cruelty free means the item is manufactured or developed by methods that do not involve experimentation on animals.
A recent post circulating on Facebook warns about mink eyelashes, showing a picture of a caged mink with a mangled face and puckered eyes. A search of Amazon products brings up a plethora of mink eyelashes.
PETA — People for Ethical Treatment of Animals — offers a searchable global list of companies that don’t test cosmetics, personal-care products, household-cleaning products and other common household items like office supplies and candles on rabbits, guinea pigs or other living creatures.
To go another step, Anderson suggests researching where a product is manufactured and where the ingredients are sourced.
A July 28, 2016 article in The Guardian delves into children working in mica mines in India to extract the sparkly material for major cosmetic brands.
“More than a decade after cosmetics suppliers were alerted to its existence, child labor remains prevalent in mica mining in the two states of Jharkand and Bihar, responsible for around 25% of the world’s production. Up to 20,000 children are estimated to work in the mines, around 90% of which are illegal, according to a recent report by NGOs Terre des Hommes and SOMO,” says the article, written by Peter Bengtsen and Laura Paddison. There are legal mine operations but the article says it is difficult to say that mica coming from the Jharkand area is free of child labor.
Being a responsible consumer can be difficult, but buying by your conscience sends a powerful message that you care about the natural world and the people that live on it.
