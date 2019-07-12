The Houston Museum of Natural History and Science had a special bug day and associated activities, including face painting. Alessandra, 4, told the artist who painted faces, “I want two flowers.” The artist replied, “How about one flower?” Alessandra countered with, “How about four.” The artist replied, “Three?” Alessandra said, “OK, three ... please.” — Lucretia Cardenas (mother of Alessandra) formerly of northeast Indiana
Alessandra and her parents now live in Texas but she was here in June to attend the vacation Bible school at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Avilla organized by her grandmother, Vi Wysong, of Wawaka.
Alessandra’s mother, Lucretia, warned the Wysongs in advance that Alessandra’s nursery school teacher said Alessandra sometimes likes to be the “class clown.” Sure enough, as they drove in the car, Alessandra began to make a series of odd statements, followed by the expectant question, “Isn’t that funny!?” When Vi answered in the negative, she tried again several times. Finally Vi answered, “Well, it isn’t really funny, but it is pretty silly.” To this, Alessandra responded, “What’s silly? I don’t do silly. I do funny!” Vi did laugh at that, and Alessandra was content.
The Wysongs had tacos one evening. Vi assured Alessandra, who was very concerned about too much heat, that the chopped red pepper was sweet, not hot. “I don’t like hot,” Alessandra stated firmly, “unless it’s hot chocolate. I can eat that really well!”
Diane’s sister, Sherry Ballard, was taking her three grandsons home and was stopped at a stop light. Elijah, 4, wanted to know why they were stopped. Sherry told him you have to stop when the light is red. Wesley, 7, said “and when the light is yellow you are supposed to slow down and get ready to stop, not just hurry really fast and try to get through.” Sherry asked him where he learned that, thinking he would say school or Grandpa Ware (who is a police officer). He told her, “On the computer ... I was taking a driving test!” — Diane Schlemmer of LaGrange
Thank you to everyone who shares stories and/or photos for the “Funny things kids say” column which I have been writing since 1987! If you have a story or photo to share please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com or mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755. Thank you!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.