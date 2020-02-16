“Let your gentleness be evident to all. The Lord is near. Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your heart and your minds in Christ Jesus.” (Philippians 4:5-7)
JOY IN MY HEART
“I’ve got the joy, joy, joy, joy, Down in my heart, Down in my heart; Down in my heart, I’ve got the joy, joy, joy, joy, Down in my heart, Down in my heart to stay ...
“And I’m so happy, So very happy. I’d got the love of Jesus in my heart. And I’m so very happy, So very Happy, I’ve got the love of Jesus in my heart.” (Two more verses follow.)
Title: I’ve Got the Joy, lyrics and music by George Willis Cooke, 1848-1923; source, African-American spiritual
Most of us know folks who are going through some rough waves on this sea of life we sail. We have our high tides and our low tides, so to speak. I am sure you all have had those high foamy waves wash over you sometime in your life.
A younger person shared with me the struggles of divorce and what it did to the heart and soul of their life. “Where will I live,” was a great deal on their mind. Out of the blue came the answer. A person offered a very nice home to share and it truly is a blessing from God for this person.
I kept saying God would provide and He certainly did! I, too, have had concerns, quite a few, and had been feeling just a little bit like my friend. Giving words of wisdom and hope to another is not the same as trying to advise yourself.
That is when, “but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God.” He will, in His time, answer you. Please be patient and wait upon God to answer.
Being the person I am, I hang in there, yes, but I still worry! We are not to worry, we are to turn it all over to God ... I do know that ... however, the human aspect has a tendency to mess with our emotions and we do not always “wait upon God” for the answer to our worries, to react to them.
I usually put out a prayer request, as I am not one the least bit concerned about asking ... for I know when I ask, I truly do feel something is happening in my life, because God is listening and my friends are praying for me. And, yes, these past two weeks God has been answering me. One can feel the relief when we finally decide to “turn it all over to Him.”
Little bit goofy that I am, I love to go around the house singing and, when I can, dance a little (very slowly) and even play the piano once in a while.
No great piano player am I and with my “old hands” sometimes it is a hurtful stretch, but I play the best I can. My hubby tells me he even likes to hear me play.
So, I guess I just wanted to share one of my favorite songs with you today and hope you feel inspired to sing along. You can find the music on the internet, if you wish.
Sharing our lives with others helps us to connect as a family in God’s home here on earth. We need to reach out to each other in so many ways. I know I probably “preach” too much about reaching out, but I do it, I just cannot keep myself from doing so.
Just the other day, I saw a woman sitting outside in the cold for a long time. Again, I was at a big box store and when I came out, well, she was still there. I told my husband, as he put the items I had purchased in our car, about my concern for this woman. I fought with myself about walking back and making sure she was OK. Turns out she was “one of the bosses,” just taking a break. It was cold and I just told her I was concerned. Our conversation was very lovely and turns out she had noticed me and well ... all I can say was that this was another one of my God experiences. So blessed am I that I listen!
Hope you feel the joy in the above song!
God bless you and your family and any animal companions you may have.
