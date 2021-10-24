KENDALLVILLE — Two adults arrested for allegedly beating a 3-year-old girl to near death captured the most reader views on kpcnews.com this past week.
The arrests of Dakota McHenry, 25, Fort Wayne, and Derek Pierce, 31, Kendallville, came after the 3-year-old girl was taken to Cameron Memorial Community Hospital in a limp, lifeless state late Friday, Steuben Circuit Court Records say. The girl was then transferred to Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, for treatment of the extensive injuries, court records said.
One of the doctors at Parkview told police the damage was so severe it most likely will lead to intellectual disability for the child. She also has been experiencing strokes as a result of her injuries, court records said, which were so severe that officers with the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office feared she would not survive.
The injuries came at least over the course of the day Friday while the child was in the care of McHenry, Steuben Superior Court records indicate. McHenry is the significant other of Pierce, who was working at the time.
Both are now facing Level 1 felony counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in catastrophic injury, as well as other charges.
The story was viewed nearly 8,000 times online.
The following were the Top 10 stories of the week from Oct. 14-20:
1) Battery of child cause catastrophic injuries — 7,808 pageviews
2) Police arrest 4 on drug charges — 4,397 pageviews
3) By the numbers: Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated — 1,954 pageviews (58,332 total)
4) Crooked Lake condos on hold — 1,054 pageviews
5) Mother, daughter sentenced on meth charges — 571 pageviews
6) Vaccine mandates misguided (letter to the editor) — 520 pageviews
7) Local man wins $1 million from Publisher’s Clearing House — 486 pageviews (22,965 total)
8) Winebrenner will not seek another term as prosecutor — 481 pageviews
9) Donnie Crager (obituary) — 421 pageviews
10) ‘Significant violation’ freezes freight train, blocking Kendallville’s three crossings — 389 pageviews
Over on the KPC News Facebook page, the neglect arrests, next steps for Kendallville’s downtown grant and the start of Indiana’s flu season were the top posts of the week:
Oct. 19: (Shared from The Herald Republican) One of the defendants in this case is a man from Kendallville. Both face Level 1 felony charges for allegedly battering a child so severely that she had catastrophic injuries — 6,221 people reached, 79 reactions, 22 shares, 30 comments
Oct. 20: (Shared from The News Sun) More than 20 building owners have already expressed and interest in taking part in the grant, which would require them to provide a 15% match to access 85% in grant dollars — 3,975 people reached, 11 reactions, five shares
Oct. 19: Flu activity has started out low this season, which is typical for this time of year. Flu cases don’t usually start to rise until around December. That being said, the state has already seen one death attributable to flu so far this year — 2,660 people reached, five reactions
On the daily newspaper Facebook pages, the neglect case, DeKalb County’s prosecutor announcing she won’t run again, and striping work in Kendallville were the top posts of the week:
Oct. 18: (The Herald Republican) Charging documents in this case indicate a 3-year-old girl was beaten so severely that she will end up with intellectual disabilities, based on a statement a doctor gave to a Steuben County Sheriff’s Office investigator — 12,278 people reached, 547 reactions, 192 shares, 345 comments
Oct. 18: (The Star) Prosecutor position will be open for 2022 election cycle — 727 people reached, 65 reactions, 21 shares, 37 comments
Oct. 20: (The News Sun) It’s official: Main Street is getting striped today — 2,980 people reached, 100 reactions, 15 shares, 29 comments
