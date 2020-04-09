The world looks different than any church member, and the pastor thought it would look in 2020!
We are still the church!
We are not able to meet in person and sing “Christ the Lord has Risen Today,” “He Lives,” or my personal favorite “Up From the Grave He Arose!”
We are still the church!
We are not able to shake hands, hide eggs for our church children, or have a sunrise breakfast.
We are still the church!
For years we have relied on the building to be “the church.” That stopped abruptly for many a few weeks ago. Our churches that were once full of activities are now quiet places where many of us pastors spend eminence time praying, filming, or prepping for live worship.
We are still the church!
What we have figured out is what many have forgotten the church is everywhere! The church is God’s people following His ways and loving on others. I see the church in the people making masks throughout our country but especially in our corner of the world. I see the church in people making sure others have groceries and yes, toilet paper. I see the church in the way teachers are reaching out to students to not only teach but comfort them in these crazy times. I see the church in drive-by birthday parties! I see the church in Cahoots making sure kids have something to eat. I see the church in food pantries that still function so others can eat. I see the church in the making sure someone has medicine that is needed.
I see the church!
John 14: 15-21, “If you love me, you will obey my commandments. Then I will ask the Father, and he will give you another Advocate to be with you forever — the Spirit of truth, whom the world cannot accept because it does not see him or know him. But you know him because he resides with you and will be in you. “I will not abandon you as orphans; I will come to you. In a little while, the world will not see me any longer, but you will see me; because I live, you will live too. You will know at that time that I am in my Father, and you are in me, and I am in you. The person who has my commandments and obeys them is the one who loves me. The one who loves me will be loved by my Father, and I will love him and will reveal myself to him.”
Farther down, it states, “Peace I leave with you; my peace I give to you; I do not give it to you as the world does. Do not let your hearts be distressed or lacking in courage …”
These are some of Jesus’s final words while gathered with his disciples before the crucifixion. We are loving on people in more profound and more intentional ways than we have in our fast-paced world, following these instructions. I long to hug and meet in person, but I hope these lessons of what the church is, stick with us for generations.
Christ is risen, he has risen indeed and church we have more to do beyond walls and bricks and mortar! We can peace because we know the end of the story. We will love people as He first loved us!
This is church!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.