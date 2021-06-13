“And I was with you in weakness and in fear and much trembling.” (1 Corinthians 2:3 ESV)
“Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge him, and he will make straight your paths.” (Proverbs 3:5 ESV)
”For I, the Lord your God, hold your right hand; it is I who say to you, “Fear not, I am the one who helps you.”(Isaiah 41:13 ESV)
Have you ever been so hopeful about a happening in your life that all was going so fast and falling into place just like a perfect puzzle? Have you been so excited and full of that “Wow, God is surely working on my behalf and those I love?”
Then out of nowhere comes the most devastating happening that about breaks your soul into pieces, and you think that you may never recover?
Those things happen — you just never think it will happen to you or someone you love.
The crashing of the Spirit is one of the most horrendous experiences in this life. I have no idea how people, who have no faith, survive. I cannot help but feel the pain of those who suffer during these times. We know our Father suffers with us.
Knowing a person as I do, I suffered along with her as she went “driving down the highway of life,” and hit a tremendous “roadblock” of such proportion that she thought she might be having a heart attack.
Thanking God that she did not, her life was, probably, forever changed a bit by this incident of sorrowful happenings.
Many people were affected, however, and life will proceed with the “ashes of sorrow” strewn along their path, reminding them of the “listening to God” they may have ignored.
Life has a way of snowballing, and the “ball” tends to never melt away.
She ends up reaching out to six dear and loving friends who helped guide her to the “bright sunshine of God,” that would start to melt the hurts, disappointments and sorrows that permeated her soul.
Others felt the pain, in various ways and it was a “rough roll” down that “hill of snow/sorrow,” for all. Hopefully, everyone who was on that “hill of sorrow,” with her, had the faith to endure.
We go around blindly thinking we are the only ones suffering trials in this life. We read about the sorrows in the paper, hear it on the TV and radio and it never seems to stop. Oftentimes, we think, “Oh well, that is sad, but it will never happen to me.” Then we go on our way, thinking only of ourselves.
When something happens to someone we dearly care for, we begin to realize, “Hey, that could happen to me as well.” The only way, I see, that we can combat that “roadblock” is to truly “Trust in the Lord.”
Only through God’s guidance can we reach out to others who step up to assist God as He called them to: “And I was with you in weakness and in fear and much trembling.” (1 Cortinthians 2:3 ESV). They were God’s assistants here on earth and they listened.
So we go along, again blindly in life, thinking we are on the right track and then like a train rolling down the tracks we hit a roadblock. A boulder so large that it about takes our breath away, stealing our heart and our very soul. We think we will never recover from such a sorrowful time in our lives.
Many people step up to help at roadblocks: medical, people never known before, friends, new and old, to help heal the open wound of sorrow.
We know that with God, all things are possible. “But Jesus looked at them and said, ‘With man this is impossible, but with God all things are possible.’” (Matthew 13:26 ESV)
We have to trust in God, in all things. We have to place all sorrows, worries and concerns at the foot of the cross. I say my Novena and ask St. Solanus to walk before and carry my petitions to our Father, as my advocate and intercessor. Perhaps many will not believe the way I do, however, I feel drawn to this saint and St. Francis. I end my prayers by saying the “Prayer of St. Francis,” usually with my kitty, Daniel beside me. Some may think that odd ... praying with my cat. However, I feel he is in “tune with God,” far more than am I.
So, with those thoughts, I ask you to pray fervently for everyone who may be suffering the soul “stealing” wrath of the “darkness” trying to actually “steal us away from God,” and pray for all humanity, all over the world. No matter their faith, their race, or our/their sins, we just need to hold each other up in prayer and ask God to intervene and remove all the “roadblocks” that come into their/our lives and replace them with faith, love, charity and hope.
“Dear Father, I pray that You release the stronghold of the darkness that causes our souls to suffer and replace it with the knowledge of how much You love us and remind us we can always turn to you ... Our Father, Jesus, our Savior, and the Holy Spirit, our Comforter. In Jesus’ name, I pray. Amen.”
May God bless you, your family and any animal companions that you may have.
