KENDALLVILLE — An arrest of two Orland people at an Auburn hotel was the most-read story of the week on kpcnews.com.
Aaron M. Harp, 40, of the 6000 block of north S.R. 327, was held on a warrant from Steuben County for alleged failure to appear in court for charges of sexual misconduct with a minor as a Level 4 and Level 5 felony.
Deserea McConnell, 23, of the 6000 block of North Market Street, was arrested on new charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia, Class C misdemeanor; and theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
A news release said Auburn Police Department Officers Justin James and Robert Marzolf and Cpl. Derek Taylor received a tip about Harp’s arrest warrant. They were advised that Harp was staying at the Baymont Inn in west Auburn.
Officers found Harp, who was hiding in the bathroom shower, and McConnell in a room at the Baymont Inn. They took Harp into custody and transported him to the DeKalb County Jail in Auburn.
The story picked up nearly 9,000 views over the past week to top this week’s Top 10 list. Here were the top stories from May 27-June 2:
1) Police arrest two at Baymont Inn — 8,786 pageviews
2) High school soccer coach accused of misconduct with student — 2,078 pageviews
3) Fifer didn’t let ‘deaf’ define him — 1,611 pageviews
4) Zachary Sparkman (obituary) — 1,130 pageviews
5) Forest River could expand in Butler — 1,082 pageviews
6) Construction trailer stolen from coverage bridge repair site — 832 pageviews
7) Big inning earns Cougars sectional title — 767 pageviews
8) Man allegedly damages property, flees wreck scene — 681 pageviews
9) Garrett man charged after pursuit — 624 pageviews
10) Few local ZIP codes top 40% vaccination rate — 609 pageviews
Over on the KPC News Facebook page, posts about the stolen Spencerville covered bridge repair trailer being stolen, a Memorial Day story about a LaGrange County veteran and a final roundup of the 2020-21 flu season were the top posts of the week:
May 28: Construction trailer stolen from covered bridge repair site — 5,381 people reached, 72 reactions, 54 shares, 10 comments
May 31: (Shared from The News Sun) This Memorial Day, we bring you a special story out of LaGrange County about a Mongo man’s ultimate sacrifice and the unbroken annual remembrance carried on by his family — 4,541 people reached, 29 reactions, seven shares, one comment
June 1: The 2020-21 flu season will go down in the books as one of the mildest on record. That being said, it’s not Indiana’s least-deadly flu season in the last 10 years — 4,068 people reached, 22 reactions, one share, 23 comments
On the individual newspaper pages, a tribute to a Fremont business who passed, the stolen construction trailer and a Memorial Day remembrance were the top stories of the week:
May 28: (The Herald Republican) Ned Snyder, a lifetime Fremont and Steuben County businessman and icon, passed away on Tuesday — 1,043 people reached, 15 reactions, four shares, 11 comments
May 28: (The Star) Police are searching for this stolen trailer. The theft early Friday is delaying repairs to the beloved Spencerville Covered Bridge — 373 people reached, 48 reactions, 32 shares, five comments
May 31: (The News Sun) Murlyn Wilson, the “Mongo Miler,” was one of Indiana’s best long-distance runners, including helping Indiana University win a national cross country title. But instead of finishing his college career, Wilson enlisted in the U.S. Army and became a paratrooper — 5,297 people reached, 65 reactions, 11 shares, six comments
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.