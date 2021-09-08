During the 1978-79 school year, East Noble science teacher Virginia Rhodes inspired Rotary exchange student Colin Clayton of England to become a medical doctor.
Dr. Colin Clayton, 61, of Swanwick, England, passed away at home with his family on Aug. 3, after a courageous 27-year battle against a rare cancer.
Dr. Clayton’s Rotary exchange year yielded more than a career goal. He also met his future bride.
On Aug. 19, 1984, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Avilla, he married Marcia Fischer, daughter of Francis and Susie Fischer of Avilla; the Claytons moved to England in 1984.
“I had Colin during the fun time (of his year here),” remembers Paula Graden, one of his three host mothers. “I got to help dress him for the East Noble prom and we also got to celebrate their wedding in Avilla ...
“I remember taking him to Takaoka for his birthday or something.”
Paula Graden told me that at the Japanese restaurant, featuring hibachi chefs with impressive knives, the Gradens’ son Brad, 10, ordered steak. When the chef started to flamboyantly cut the meat into small pieces to stir fry with vegetables, Brad exclaimed with dismay: “They’re making choppa suey out of my steak!”
The other Kendallville hosts were the Virgil Harman and Ken Stark families.
The bridge between England and the U.S. is well-traveled. The Gradens’ grandson, Lucas, son of Brad and Kelly Graden of Kendallville, who has a degree from Butler University in digital media production, left for London last week, with the goal of earning a degree in psychology and becoming a therapist in England. Previously he had worked for NBC/Fort Wayne, primarily with Linda Jackson.
+++
Born May 21, 1960, in Wigan, England, to Eric and Phyllis Clayton, Dr. Clayton’s survivors include Marcia and their three children, Matthew, Rachael and Laurel; his mother, his mother-in-law Susie Fischer; his sister Jane and brother Graham; sisters-in-law, Paula, Marian and Beth; and brothers-in-law, Rex and David.
In lieu of flowers, donations are being gratefully received by MPN Voice — mpnvoice.org.uk. Dr. Clayton raised funds for MPN Voice to support research into his group of cancers.
+++
Dr. Clayton retired seven years ago because of his health.
Searching KPC’s online archives I found this from the winter of 2014:
Former exchange student grateful for online coverage of the snow storm
To the editor:
I am glad KPC made the coverage of this blizzard available. I came to Kendallville in August 1978 as a Rotary exchange student and still remember being shown pictures of houses buried to the rooftops, etc. It has been fun being able to see pictures and see stories of this one, especially as I can picture the places you are talking about.
Keep digging — the bottom of the snow is down there somewhere.
I am still in England. I married Marcia Fischer from Avilla. I have a lot of people to thank for being a Rotary exchange student. Sadly, I can’t come back as I have medical problems which mean the insurance would be more than the flight. We have three children. My son lives in South Korea where he is sponsored by their government to do a master’s degree in Korean studies. One daughter has finished university and works in Derbyshire for the Youth Hostel Association and my youngest has just started university. Not only has she gone to the same university I did, she is even in the same part of the same hall of residence.
Marcia’s sisters and friends are all in teaching, so she used the snow days to make a few calls.
I went to med school after my year in Indiana and have worked as a family doctor in the same practice for just over 24 years.
That year in Indiana totally changed my life. I met Marcia and we celebrate 30 years of marriage next August. I still wear the class ring that Rotary gave me on graduating from East Noble and I am proud to do so.
Colin Clayton
Swanwick, Derbyshire, England
+++
This is from Beth Fischer Dick, a sister of Marcia Fischer Clayton.
To view Colin’s service: Website: obitus.com — Click on “Proceed to log in” green box — Username ricu3714 — Password 640611 — Enter username and password into boxes provided exactly as above. — Click “log in” green box.
The service will be online until Sept. 22.
+++
A global organization, Rotary is a long-time supporter of international study and exchange.
In addition to Colin Clayton, I remember Rotary exchange student, Bruno Dias of Brazil (2013-14). Terry and I hosted Bruno during the last months of his year here. His other host families were Steve and Mary Shortridge and Don and Mary Gura.
Rotarian Bobbi Grill of Angola was Bruno's Rotary liaison for the year. Bruno will graduate from medical school in Brazil in 2023.
Kendallville Rotary has sent a few students abroad including Nathan Shortridge who went to Taiwan.
In 1974-75, Deb Hockley, a 1971 East Noble graduate and 1975 Indiana University graduate, spent a year in England as a Rotary scholar. In England, she met David Hockley of Birmingham, and they were married in Kendallville in December 1975. At their wedding, Deb Hockley’s younger sister, Nancy, and David Hockley’s younger brother, Norman, met, and they fell in love.
Deb and David Hockley of Kendallville are retired East Noble educators.
Dr. Nancy Hockley, a retired urologist, and Norman Hockley, a retired medic, divide their time between Georgia and Florida.
