For his 4-year-old birthday, Deb and David Hockley gave their grandson, James, a book called “What Should Danny Do?” The reader makes various choices before turning the page and the choices the reader makes determine the outcome, resulting in many different story lines and endings. James’ older sister, Liz, an avid reader, loves “What Should Danny Do?” and she is continually trying new combinations to vary the experience. But those experiments make James upset. He is happy only when “What Should Danny Do?” is read to him exactly the way he heard it the first time — with no variation from the original ending. Deb said that is characteristic of the Hockley men: They know what they like! — Deb Hockley (grandmother of Liz and James) of Kendallville
One morning this past week our granddaughter Sara, 4, said, while opening the curtains in her bedroom: “Hey, Mommy, the sun is coming up ... I hope the sun had a great sleep!”
Sara is learning to write the letters of the alphabet. She was struggling with making a lower case “e” with the correct movement. When her mother corrected her, Sara said, “But I know how to make a ‘grown up E!’”
This Christmas season, Sara learned all about Elf on the Shelf and Elf on the Shelf is in their house. One day Sara’s mother said something that was rather annoying. Sara said, “Mommy, Elf on the Shelf is watching!”
Sara’s mother encourages Sara to express what she is grateful for. One day Sara found a box in which people are supposed to save their “blessings” that they have written down. Sara asked, “What is a blessing?” Her mother said that blessings are gifts from God that you are grateful for. Sara said, “I’m grateful for my true love.” Her mother was rather surprised to hear that and said, “Who’s your true love?” Sara replied, “God!”
Alieta Graft shared this story from a few days ago. Aunt Gretchen was asking Liberty, 9, what was on her Christmas list. Libby said a new bike, a white stuffed tiger, doll clothes and slime. Gretchen said “Oh, slime is pretty messy.” Libby said, “Yes, I know — I’ll probably have to count on Santa for that!” — Alieta Graft (grandmother of Liberty) of Avilla
Erin was on the phone. “The boys have been helping with chores,” she said. Sam asked, “How did you get them to do that?” Erin said, “I don’t know.” But then in the background Henry could be heard: ”Can I have another piece of candy?” — Erin Raatz of Fort Wayne
Thank you for your letters, by U.S. mail and email. When you share your stories and photos through this column, you brighten the lives of many people. Please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com or mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755. Also, please share this column with friends and family. Maybe they will have stories for this column, too!
