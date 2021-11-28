Q. Our home is on an insulated crawlspace. The floors were always comfortable. We added on to our living room, also with a crawl space. In the winter no one will sit in that side of the room because it is so cold. We had the new crawlspace side walls foamed. With the hot water heat pipes running through the crawl spaces, we did not expect this problem. Would insulating the floor, between the rafters, help? Please, any suggestions? — Norma
A. Yes, it is recommended that the floors have at least an R-19 which is a 6” fiberglass batt.
But let’s first start with the crawl space; it needs to be kept dry and have air circulation because moisture can be the negative effect to any insulation. Any foaming you do in the crawl wants to be a closed cell type. If open cell foam is used it will absorb moisture and render it useless.
I recommend sealing the crawl space off from the outside, meaning sealing up any vents and air sealing any penetrations. Make sure you have a good vapor barrier on the floor of the crawl with no holes or penetrations. You are wanting to stop any moisture or ground gases from seeping into the crawl space environment.
Now spray foam the exterior walls with at least 2” of closed cell foam and make sure that you spray all the way to the underside of the floor. Remember that the frost line in our area is at 36” below grade so from there up is the focus area and the crawl that is above grade including the band joist of the floor system is the critical area.
If it is in your budget (spray foam can cost up to $5 a square foot) spray foam the underside of the sub floor. You can spray a light layer as a vapor barrier and air sealer and then add 6” fiberglass for a well-insulated floor system. Always remember that a vapor barrier needs to be on the warm side of the insulation and in the case of your floor joist spaces would be up on the bottom of the floor.
If your crawl is damp, it will negatively affect the insulation because the exposed insulation will absorb moisture that will reduce its effectiveness.
You can use a house wrap material on the bottom; the floor joist containing the insulation will help hold it in place and also protect the insulation.
