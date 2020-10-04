As a part of the worship service on Sept. 20, Brian, the chairperson of the trustees of the church I attend, gave an update concerning various building projects and issues facing the church. Several years ago, the church began a program to address issues having to do with the building. In the process, it was discovered that there was a serious problem with the dome in the sanctuary and there was a good possibility it might collapse in the near future. All of the activities of the church, including worship, were moved to the educational building. Work was done to stabilize the dome, but what to do to repair it was left in limbo, pending a settlement with the insurance company.
We had not been worshiping in the educational building long when the pandemic hit and we had to go virtual with worship. In person services have not restarted because of the restricted space of fellowship hall. In addition, a problem has arisen with water in the lower floor of the educational building. Most of the projects which were proposed several years ago are now on hold.
In making his presentation, Brian suggested that we remember the 3 P’s: patience, perseverance and prayer. It seems to me that this is not only good advice for us as a church as we deal with the many issues facing us, but our nation in general, as it continues to deal with COVID-19. Impatience would seem to be more common than patience. We all would like to have patience and we want it right now. When resolution of issues is delayed, there is the tendency to take action which in the end has unintended negative consequences.
God promised Abraham a son. When his wife failed to become pregnant, Abraham took matters into his own hands, conceiving a son by one of his wife’s servants. This only caused tremendous discord in Abraham’s family, with his wife finally expelling both the servant and her child. As we go through the pandemic there is the tendency to become impatient and do something which in the end has negative unintended consequences.
When I think of perseverance, I think of the beginning of the twelfth chapter of Hebrews. The author would invite all of us “to run with perseverance the race that is set before us, looking to Jesus the pioneer and perfecter of our faith.” (Heb. 12:2) In her remarks at the service at the capital where Justice Ruth Bader Gingsburg was lying in state, Rabbi Lauren Hultzblatt used another word to describe perseverance. She said that Justice Gingsburg had “dogged persistence.” This quality allowed her to overcome all the barriers and challenges that she faced. More importantly, she learned how to disagree with others without becoming disagreeable.
Even though Justice Gingsburg was an observant Jew, I believe she would agree with these words from Paul’s letter to the Romans: “Rejoice in hope, be patient in suffering, persevere in prayer.” (Rom. 12:12) This quote from Romans brings together Brian’s 3 P’s. It also suggests that if we have the 3 P’s, we can have hope. In addition, Paul suggests that one area of our lives where we need to have perseverance is in our prayer life. Another place he says that we should pray without ceasing (I Thessalonians 5:17). Justice Gingsburg, as an observant Jew, would have been persistent in her prayers. It is through prayer that one can cultivate patience and perseverance.
I am sure that patience, perseverance and prayer will serve my church well as it continues to deal with its various building problems and issues. They will also serve well all of us who are dealing with COVID-19. May they be of help to you as you deal with the various problems, difficulties and adversitises that you face.
