Cheryl’s husband, Hal, is retiring soon. They will celebrate his retirement and their 45th anniversary with a trip to Florida. Their daughter, Jamie, who lives in Indianapolis, was talking to her son, Mikey, 14, about his grandparents’ trip. Mikey asked his mom if they were going to be Florida Flockers? He couldn’t remember the term “snowbird!” — Cheryl M. Barker of Kendallville
Erika Katon, a former Kendallville resident who teaches in the Indianapolis area, shared this from one of her first grade students: “Mrs Katon, I don’t think I can do this. I know I’m a mathematician, but I’m not really a writingmatician!”
Anthony, 6, was eating supper with his grandparents. He ate and ate. Finally, he said, “I’ve eaten so much I feel like I’m 7 now!” — Pete and Mary Barkman (grandparents of Anthony) of Wolcottville
Here is another story from the Barkmans. Grandson Derrick, 5, must think life’s a drag. His grandmother asked him, “How many years before you go to school?” He answered, “Twenty!”
Donna is originally from Avilla. She moved to New York almost 50 years ago. Her sister, Marilyn Gentis, has shared this column with her, and told her to send this story about her oldest grandchild. Thank you Donna and Marilyn!
Donna was traveling home to Brockport after meeting their son in Albany. Grandson Brady, 2 or 3 at the time, was going to spend the week with them. They were trying to keep him entertained singing and talking. Aunt Beth asked him, “How old do you think Nana is?” Brady replied, “Older than dirt!” They all cracked up laughing! — Donna Edsall Lievense
Florentina turned 3 recently. Her older sister Salma practiced some birthday songs for the big day and started singing to Florentina. There is one particular song in German “Hoch soll sie leben ...” in which the singers make up wishes for the birthday girl. Usually they wish for good health and good fortune. Salma sang that Florentina should become a doctor one day. Then in her next line she sang that Florentina should become the boss of the whole world! — Faiza Sadek-Stolz of Austria
During the holidays, we were blessed to be in Key West with four generations of family. Priscilla, 3, and Oliver, 1, and their parents, our daughter Catherine and her husband, Diego, live in Santiago, Chile. Priscilla and Oliver speak Spanish and English, but mostly Spanish. My father’s home has many ceiling fans. Oliver often pointed upward, calling our attention to the ceiling fans, saying, “Chupete (pronounced chew pay tay), Spanish for pacifier!
Thank you to everyone who shares stories and/or photos for the “Funny things kids say” column which I have been writing since 1987! If you have a story or photo to share please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com or mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755. Thank you for reading and sharing this column!
