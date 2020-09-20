A few weeks ago while we were in South Dakota, Terry commented to me that on this road trip he was doing both the fastest — and the slowest — driving of his life.
The posted speed limit on South Dakota’s excellent, mostly flat, highways is 80 mph. But drivers don’t let that slow them down.
On Sept. 3, the wind was very strong — gusts were up to 50 mph according to the wind advisory for that afternoon. Drivers of big campers and RVs were fighting to stay on the road. It wasn’t easy in a minivan. We saw only one motorcycle.
We were traveling from Wall, population 818, near the Badlands National Park, to Custer State Park in the Black Hills. Along the highway signs warned of extreme fire danger — I later learned that in Badlands/Black Hills country whenever the wind is high, the danger of fire is high, too.
Flying along, we passed arms — they resembled railroad crossing gates — that go down to close the highway during a blizzard. We could not imagine how perilous South Dakota’s roads would be during the winter.
On our Aug. 28-Sept. 3 road trip Terry drove 2,505 miles. He planned our trip well. In seven days (six nights) we traveled to Owatonna, Minnesota, to visit his sister and her husband, Wendy and Steve Rasp; Badlands National Park; Custer State Park; and then Mauston, Wisconsin, on the way home. About 50 miles south of Mauston is Frank Lloyd Wright’s home, Taliesin, which was well worth the slight detour.
Even before monumental blasting and carving began, I imagine for centuries people saw — in their mind’s eye — figures in the granite spires of South Dakota.
Native Americans inhabited the Black Hills for 4,000 years, perhaps much longer.
As with clouds in the sky, you can let your mind wander and find animate and inanimate figures in the rocky vistas.
“Sculpture” in the rocks reminded me of the immense, stately moai carvings we saw in September 2019, on Easter Island (Rapa Nui) off the coast of Chile. At other times in the Badlands and Black Hills my imagination let me see Native American families emerge.
During the first half of the 20th century, sculptors and their supporters saw the granite mountainsides as sheltering epic figures that needed to be revealed. Thus the impetus for the presidential carvings at Mount Rushmore and the still-in-progress Crazy Horse Memorial, both in the Black Hills.
There are similarities and differences between Mount Rushmore and the Crazy Horse Memorial.
• Immigrants played a significant role with both projects. Luigi Del Bianco, who came from Naples, Italy, when he was 17, was the chief carver of Mount Rushmore. Gutzon Borglum, sculptor of Mount Rushmore, was the son of Danish immigrants and Korczak Ziolkowski, sculptor of Crazy Horse, was the son of Polish immigrants.
• Within a half-hour’s drive of each other, both are built on land considered sacred by the Lakota and the various other tribes that make up the Sioux nation. Ziolkowski said he envisioned the monument as a metaphoric tribute to the spirit of Crazy Horse and Native Americans. Crazy Horse reportedly said, “My lands are where my dead lie buried.”
• No lives were lost creating Mount Rushmore, however some of the workers died later of silicosis (a lung condition) caused by the dust that they inhaled while they were carving the granite.
• No lives have been lost while creating the Crazy Horse Memorial, although there was a bulldozer accident involving a 70-foot fall. Both the driver, one of Ziolkowski’s sons, and his Caterpillar bulldozer emerged unscathed.
• The granite of Mount Rushmore is a chalky white, however, the Crazy Horse granite has iron in it giving a darker color — over time the iron will rust and the granite will become darker, our guide at Crazy Horse told us. As I remember, Ziolkowski did not realize this when he began. The iron also attracts lightning.
• Mount Rushmore was funded mainly by the U.S. government. In contrast, the Crazy Horse Memorial has never been willing to accept federal money; it is funded entirely by donations, including a $5 million donation this summer. According to our guide, the wealthy businessman from Rapid City, South Dakota, said if significant progress is made during the coming year another large donation will be forthcoming.
• The Crazy Horse Memorial is being sculpted on a much larger scale than Mount Rushmore. According to our guide at Crazy Horse, the heads of the four presidents could fit in half of Crazy Horse’s flowing hair. A new device, a diamond chip carver, is helping to speed the work, but probably the memorial is a few decades from completion.
But back to Terry’s fastest and slowest driving. The roads in Custer State Park nearly rival Norway’s for narrowness and curves. But in some places we had to go more slowly than in Norway because of the animals which roam freely. One evening, for example, we encountered crossing the road, as we drove: a fawn and a doe, a large group of turkeys, a large number of big horn sheep, two mammoth (to my eyes) elderly male buffalo (on opposite sides of the road) and a dead prairie dog, in the middle of the road.
Speaking of buffalo, the buffalo we saw alone were massive males. We learned from our guide (one evening we went on an open-air jeep safari) that at about age 10, the buffalo males choose to leave the herd and stay on their own for the rest of their life, perhaps another five years.
But the females stick with the herd until the end. Each herd has one female leader who leads the herd for most of her lifetime.
Actually, buffalo in the U.S. should be called bison. The word buffalo refers to the buffalo that are indigenous to South Asia (water buffalo) and Africa (Cape buffalo), while bison are found in North America and parts of Europe.
On May 9, 2016, President Obama signed the National Bison Legacy Act into law, making the American bison our national mammal.
Bison are the largest mammal in North America; in years past 30-75 million of them roamed North America. They almost became extinct during the late 1800s; this caused great hardship for the Native Americans because they depended on bison for much more than food.
These days the bison are doing well at Custer State Park; following a round-up held annually in late September, a few hundred of the bison are auctioned to keep the park’s herd at a healthy, manageable level, 1,300 to 1,500.
The granite pillars, towers and spires of the Black Hills can’t speak; but through sculpture — and imagination — they can help tell America’s story.
