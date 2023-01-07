Q: When we had our lower level remodeled several years ago, the contractor also renovated our bathroom also. In reworking the electrical they installed a GFCI outlet in the bath next to the sink.
We did not have any problems for years but then the GFCI tripped when we had several things plugged in at once. Not long after that it tripped again, but I didn’t think that there were any abnormal items plugged into it. Now it seems to trip about every month or two. How long do these GFCI outlets last and am I experiencing anything unusual? Jonathan
A: No, your experiences are not unusual, and the industry says that GFCI outlets should last 15-20 years, but can fail as early as 5 years and yes, I have seen it happen many times. The outlet simply needs to be replaced and if you have an electrician replace it, it usually runs about $200.
GFCI outlets are a ground fault circuit interrupter that is designed to trip in the case of a short circuit caused by water or too much load and are typically found in bathrooms, kitchens, garages, crawlspaces, or basements and exterior porches and patios.
The main feature is that if you begin to get electrocuted the ground fault will sense this and trip, saving you from electrocution. As they get older, and experience use or load the circuitry, it will eventually wear and fail. The more they get used the sooner they fail.
There are some ground fault outlets that have a green light indicating that it is good and a red light when it is bad. All ground fault outlets have a means to reset them when they trip but after it starts to get bad, they will not stay set. They also make GFCI breakers that install into your breaker panel that protect an entire circuit of your home, again typically a bath or kitchen circuit.
All pools and spas are generally protected by both a GFCI breaker and GFCI outlets or lights. Keep in mind that having a GFCI in line will also protect other outlets connected in series, but protection becomes less the farther away they are.
