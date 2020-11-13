The winter holidays are fast approaching. The shelves are starting to be stocked with a bevy of cool and new holiday offerings for your craft beer lover’s stockings. Here’s just a few of the new choices for 2020.
Breckenridge Brewing (owned by Anheuser-Busch/InBev) has released a couple of wonderful offerings this year. First is their traditional Christmas Ale. Released every year since 1993, this is a malty winter warmer, clocking in at 7.1% alcohol by volume. Available in the standard six-pack of bottles, it is also available this year in 5-liter mini kegs. From their Small Batch Series, Breckenridge has released Holidale, a Christmas ale aged in whiskey barrels. Flavors of toasted biscuit, soft caramel, oak and whiskey are prominent for this deep red, 10.5% ABV strong ale. Beautifully packaged four-pack bottles, it is an outstanding buy for your strong ale fan.
Short’s Brewing of Bellaire, Michigan has released its Super Hoppy Holidays 2020 package. This is a variety 18-pack of cans, comprised of three each of six different hop-driven beers. This is a great set for the India Pale Ale fanatic on your wish list.
DuClaw Brewing of Baltimore, Maryland has released in their PastryArchy series a Candy Cane Imperial Stout. This beer is an Imperial Irish-style stout with Tahitian vanilla beans, mint, lactose and actual candy canes. A rich tan head with a smooth, dark body, it walks the line very carefully to not be too minty, balanced with roasted malt and deep chocolate notes. The is an 8.5% ABV beer that won’t last until Dec. 24.
Returning this year is The 12 Days of Milkshake Stout from Rochester Mills Beer Company of Auburn Hills, Michigan. This is 12 unique, 16-ounce cans of desert beer bliss. Every year, the line-up changes with some new variations of Milkshake Stout. This year includes tempting beers like Chocolate Chip Pancake Stout, Michigan Maple Stout and Imperial Triple Layer Decadence Milkshake Stout.
Bell’s Brewing of Comstock Park, Michigan brews a traditional Scotch Ale for their Christmas Ale annually. This year, they have quite literally added a cherry on top creating a bourbon barrel-aged version with dried cherries and orange peel added to create the Old Fashioned Holiday Ale. This beer will not only be great this year, but could be cellared for three to five years, increasing the beer’s complexity over time. This is a neat new holiday beer that we can hope becomes an annual tradition.
