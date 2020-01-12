KENDALLVILLE — A changing of the guard at Garrett’s Hair Shed was the most popular story on kpcnews.com in the last week.
Longtime barber and Garrett Mayor Todd Fiandt officially hung up his scissors after decades in order to more fully devote himself to his duties with the city. Fiandt, who was concerned his retirement from cutting hair would leave a vacant building in downtown, doesn’t have to worry any more as 24-year-old Kody Poyser opted to rent the Hair Shed, with a plan to buy in the future.
The story touched readers all over northeast Indiana beyond just Garrett, because Poyser previously worked in Angola and was a graduate of Churubusco High School.
That story put some “good” news at the top of this week’s list. Here’s a look at the rest of the Top 10 most-read story between Jan. 2 and Jan. 8:
New barber takes over Hair Shed — 4,578 pageviews
Plea reached in Main Street shooting case — 3,342 pageviews
One killed in off-road vehicle rollover — 3,203 pageviews
Cameron welcomes first babies of the new year — 2,371 pageviews
Meek honored as he departs as fire chief — 1,863 pageviews
Man meets daughter he didn’t know he had — 1,729 pageviews
Big construction year ahead for Kendallville — 1,693 pageviews
Dohner resigns, to lead Butler’s street department — 1,367 pageviews
Missing bison ‘Bix’ found outside of Garrett — 1,141 pageviews
Churubusco man dies in ORV crash — 963 pageviews
On the KPC News Facebook page, stories about a daughter meeting her long-lost father, an off-road vehicle fatality and a story about the tax impact of a proposed Noble County government annex building each reached thousands of followers this week:
Jan. 3: Man meets daughter he didn’t know he had — 5,645 people reached, 122 reactions, 25 shares, four comments.
Jan. 2: (Shared from The News Sun) Conservation officers identified the man killed this morning. — 5,325 people reached, 34 reactions, 18 shares, two comments.
Jan. 7: (Shared from The News Sun) Since the county tax base is $2.28 billion, a $15 million bond would result in only a couple cents more per $100 in value in taxes, small in comparison to say, school building projects. — 4,560 people reached, 23 reactions, one share, 19 comments.
On the individual daily newspaper Facebook pages, the father/daughter story and ORV accident proved most-read again, while a post seeking families of soldiers serving in Iraq also was widely seen:
Jan. 8: (The Herald Republican) If there are any soldiers from northeast Indiana (DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Whitley) currently serving in Iraq, we would appreciate hearing from you or your family members. — 2,619 people reached, 26 reactions, 15 shares, eight comments.
Jan. 3: (The Star) Man meets daughter he didn’t know he had — 363 people reached, 197 reactions, 27 shares, 10 comments.
Jan. 2: (The News Sun) The vehicle slid on snow and then rolled multiple times on New Year’s Day. — 5,752 people reached, 210 reactions, 33 shares, 52 comments.
