Q: We are having some problems with the wood siding around our house. The lap wood siding is within one inch of the step flashing on the roof that connects to the two-story house.
We have never had a leak problem, but the siding is rotting and deteriorating up the slope. I have thought about cutting a marked line and installing a one-by-four or-six up the roof line. Would this be a way to fix these areas? Jason a home-fixer
A: Jason, we need more guys like you, describing yourself as a home-fixer, because homes and houses need to be kept-up on a regular schedule.
Our siding fixes are especially important because a leak, if left unfixed, can cause considerable damage. The area that you describe is a typical problem and the remedies need to be considered.
By instruction, the space between the roof and the wood siding should be at least 1 ½ inches or larger, so that rushing rainwater and leaf build-up does not affect the siding. The problem becomes showing more of the metal step-flashing is unsightly unless it is painted, and most homebuilding crews have trouble with that level of detail.
Yes, you can strike a line up where you want to put it, I would call it a freeze board, and set your cordless small circle saw to the maximum depth of the siding and maybe a little less. You don’t want to cut into any step-flashing or waterproof membrane that might be on your house.
Once you carefully remove the deteriorated siding, work a drip cap up under the siding to cover the top of your new cedar board you are installing to shed the water off from the siding. Make sure the flashings are all in good shape and sealed before installing the cedar board.
Most commonly, wood siding is installed by cutting the bevel on the siding up sloping roof lines, and if the ends are not sealed after cutting, before installing the end grains of the siding is the most vulnerable by wicking water. Different contractors will use different details in these areas of exterior siding and basically, if it looks good and doesn’t leak your doing it right.
