Today is Easter, and in the spirit of the holiday and needing a column for this week’s page, I thought what better time than to write about... LGBTQ+ people.
I was raised Catholic but am non-practicing nowadays (for reasons I’ll not bother getting into here), but I know that the Easter season is a time for celebration of sacrifice, forgiveness and and the everlasting salvation offered to humanity.
Jesus was a pretty righteous dude, as some might put it. He preached love and peace, and was chill and understanding even of those who were sinners.
And because of that, it perturbs me to no end that many of those who would be first to proclaim their piety are often also the first to persecute.
The ongoing culture war I think is better described as a crusade, attaching all the connotations that go with that term, hearkening back to medieval holy wars that certainly had at its core ideals of faith, but pragmatically also had a lot to do with modern-day politicking and power dynamics and unleashed horrible atrocities among many.
Nowadays, thankfully we don’t stone people to death in the town square or ride off to kill people who believe differently than us (although that kind of holy war nonsense does still very much exist in our world), but instead some just aim to commit cultural genocide of those individuals.
The battle over gay marriage was lost in the last decade, so crusaders nowadays just moved down the line to the next, smaller community to lay siege to them in hopes of finding victory.
Sadly in America, a nation that was founded on the principles of freedom and equality, those tenets have proven to not always be guarantees for many who have to struggle to obtain the rights and privileges some enjoy by default.
But I say this not from some high horse, but as someone who has come to this point in my life through experience.
In my younger days, I was hardly enlightened.
I used “gay” as a synonym for bad or stupid. I used the F-word, not the four-letter one but the slur one. I said, thought horrible things.
But I think my path has been like many, and over time as I grew older, I crossed paths with more and more people who challenged those early preconceptions.
A friend of mine in high school who we’d hang out with as part of our computer gaming group (we were nerds, yeah) came out as gay. I can’t say he did much to change my ways — I kind of didn’t like him anyway not because he was gay but just because he was kind of a jerk — but it was the first time I had known someone like that closely.
We didn’t really talk about it. But we also didn’t stop being friends. We still got together and played video games in our friend group.
At Purdue, a coworker of mine at the Purdue Exponent was very openly gay and made no effort to hide it and suffered no attempt by anyone to make him feel ashamed of it. We were good friends on the newspaper staff and he was a smart guy, funny and just a downright good person to be around.
I always credit him with really challenging my perceptions. One incident in particular, he started telling a story about his latest date with boyfriend and when we kind of rolled our eyes and groaned he challenged us with, “Hey, I have to sit here and listen to your hetero stories all the time!” The man made a fair point, one that I had to concede.
Then, later in my college career, I had discovered a person extremely close to me was gay. I had found out through a friend and I went to ask them about it, to find out whether it was true. It was.
When I asked why they hadn’t told me, their answer was that they had known me all my life. They were afraid of how I would react, that I might break ties with them.
And that absolutely broke my heart into pieces.
I tear up even now at my keyboard remembering that day.
That of course didn’t happen. They’re still very much a part of my life and always will be. I love them to death and always will.
Over the years, I’ve come to know many other people of various identifications. I have online friends who are gay and lesbian, bisexual, asexual, polyamorous. I even have an old Lord of the Rings fan forum friend who is a transgender male, living in Texas, which is possibly the worst such place to live and be transgender (although Florida is in a heated race to the bottom).
In the end, they’re all simply good people, living their lives, trying to do the best for themselves and find happiness in the short time we all share on this earth.
Who they love and how, or how they present themselves to the world, impacts me in almost no way, so why would I fight to prevent them from seeking their own happiness?
That’s the way I see it.
Not everyone has those experiences like me, however.
Not everyone is confronted with someone they know and care about and have to reckon with the fact that maybe they’re different than you.
And then you have a choice. Continue to love them for who they are, or not.
It’s easy to act all righteous and mighty in a hypothetical, and to be judgemental and disdainful of some faceless or nameless strangers in distant places.
But when it’s a real person standing in front of you, honestly and openly and truly, it’s hard to justify trying to tell them to their face that you believe they don’t deserve the same opportunity for life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness as you.
And, therefore, I find it damn near impossible not to chose unconditional love instead.
