KENDALLVILLE — A small dryer fire at Angola High School led to a day off of school for students not due to the fire, but because extinguishers used to fight the fire ended up contaminated the day’s food supply.
That led the Herald Republican staff to an unusual but slightly humorous headline: “Everything should be back to normal at AHS on Thursday.”
Angola High School Principal Travis Heavin was thanking students, staff and parents for facing adversity well after an early morning fire cleared the school Wednesday.
Eventually students were sent home from school after material from a fire extinguisher used in fighting the lint trap fire contaminated food.
After the initial fire broke out after 8 a.m., students and most staff sheltered in the school gymnasium as fire officials assessed damage from the lint fire that broke out in a dryer at the school.
The story picked up more than 1,000 page views on a slow week for the website.
Here are the Top 10 most-read stories on kpcnews.com from Jan. 6-12:
1) Everything should be back to normal at AHS on Thursday — 1,070 pageviews
2) DeKalb, Eastside’s Carter set high marks at EN Invite — 850 pageviews
3) Three taken to an area hospital following wreck — 721 pageviews
4) Local man wins $1 million from Publisher’s Clearing House — 693 pageviews
5) Dude spreading the love of a new heart — 689 pageviews
6) Indiana life insurance CEO says deaths are up 40% among people ages 18-64 (wire) — 683 pageviews
7) New police chief wants to provide great services — 681 pageviews
8) LaGrange sheriff’s contest set on Day 1 of filing — 579 pageviews
9) Shirley Somerlott (obituary) — 556 pageviews
10) Kevin Heller (obituary) — 547 pageviews
Over on the KPC News Facebook pages, posts about Kendallville’s $2 million PreservINg Main Street facade grant program, an unusual photo following a local wind storm and update about Indiana hitting new all-time COVID-19 highs were the top posts of the week:
Jan. 6: (Shared from The News Sun) Twenty-five buildings is about a third of the city’s entire downtown — 6,617 people reached, 50 reactions, two shares, seven comments
Jan. 6: (Shared from The News Sun) Guess which direction the wind was blowing yesterday... — 6,458 people reached, 84 reactions, 28 shares, four comments
Jan. 12: Indiana is breaking records in a bad way: New daily COVID-19 cases are shattering past highs and have nearly doubled the previous all-time high. Total hospitalizations for COVID-19 broke a new record high this week. Average daily deaths nearly doubled compared to a week ago, topping 80 per day across the state over the last seven days — 5,865 people reached, 51 reactions, 10 shares, 31 comments
On the individual newspaper Facebook pages, the Angola High School fire, an introduction to Auburn’s new police chief and Noble County’s wind storm photo were the top posts of the week:
Jan. 12: (The Herald Republican) Angola High School Principal Travis Heavin is praising students, staff and parents for coming through a minor fire at the school this morning. But it’s back to the grind on Thursday — 7,683 people reached, 103 reactions, 86 shares, 12 comments
Jan. 8: (The Star) There’s a new chief in town — 2,147 people reached, 137 reactions, 10 shares, two comments
Jan. 6 (The News Sun) Guess which direction the wind was blowing yesterday... — 8,325 people reached, 190 reactions, 47 shares, 27 comments
