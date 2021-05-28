The Office of Indiana State Chemist (OISC) would like to remind all agricultural applicators that there is a June 20 cutoff date for applications of most ag-related dicamba products in Indiana.
On March 2, 2021, the Indiana Pesticide Review Board (IPRB) voted unanimously to classify all Restricted Use Pesticides (RUP) containing more than 6.5% dicamba as Highly Volatile Herbicides (HVH). This HVH determination was made to allow for the establishment of a June 20 application cutoff date in Indiana again in 2021.
A HVH is defined in state law as any herbicide capable of emitting vapors that may cause serious injury to desired plants by reason of movement of the vapors from the area of application of the herbicide to areas inhabited by the desired plants. The IPRB has determined that dicamba herbicides used in agriculture during periods when many non-target plants and crops are actively growing and particularly sensitive to low levels of dicamba exposure meet that definition.
The list of HVHs includes all herbicides containing more than 6.5% dicamba active ingredient and classified as a Restricted Use Pesticide (RUP) in Indiana. In addition, the HVH determination will prohibit the application of all dicamba RUP herbicides to all crops for the period June 21 through Aug. 31.
For more information regarding the use of HVH dicamba herbicides in Indiana, go to https://www.oisc.purdue.edu/pesticide/dicamba.html and click on “Dicamba highly volatile herbicides frequently asked questions.”
For a list of currently registered dicamba RUPs go to https://www.oisc.purdue.edu/pesticide/dicamba.html and click on “List of Dicamba RUPs in Indiana.” The list of dicamba RUPs does not include low-level dicamba herbicides that are routinely labeled for use on turf and in lawn and landscape settings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.