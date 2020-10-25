KENDALLVILLE — Crime and court stories always tend to draw a lot of readers and that was the case this week as the top three most-read stories all fell into that category.
The top story in the past week was about a Kendallville woman arrested for the second time in less that a week after allegedly attacking a man with a hammer at Bixler Lake.
Tiffany R. Miller, 37, of the 100 block of Sargent Street, was arrested Oct. 13 by Kendallville police after she allegedly hit a man in the head with a hammer at the Bixler Lake Campground in Kendallville. She was booked in the Noble County Jail on the Level 6 felony battery charge.
That incident came after Miller had posted $2,500 bond after being arrested by Kendallville police for allegedly wrapping a cell phone cord around a child’s neck and tightening on Oct. 9.
According to court documents, “The victim advised he confronted Miller about driving through the campsite area in the grass and Miller became irate stating, “you don’t (expletive) with me” as she exited her car with a hammer and struck the victim in the head with the hammer.”
Two other court stories were in the top three stories along with the Miller case. Here’s a look at the Top 10 most-read stories on kpcnews.com between Oct. 15-21.
1) Woman jailed again following alleged hammer attack — 7,016 pageviews
2) Angola woman gets 16 1/2 years in federal case — 6,835 pageviews
3) Probation revoked: Former funeral director gets 8 years prison — 3,611 pageviews
4) Auburn woman remembered at Alano — 1,908 pageviews
5) WRONG DIRECTION: Governor, state health officials issue plea to Hoosiers on COVID-19 — 1,888 pageviews
6) Rome City council mourns loss of president — 1,035 pageviews
7) Woman jailed after allegedly battering child — 992 pageviews
8) Who’s testing for, who’s contract and who’s died of COVID-19 in northeast Indiana? — 879 pageviews
9) Garrett teacher wins $50,000 prize for teaching excellence — 822 pageviews
10) Don’t flush your wipes — 639 pageviews
Over on Facebook, popular posts on the KPC News page included a breakdown about demographic data on COVID-19, an update about ongoing rises in coronavirus hospitalizations across the state and a former funeral director heading back to jail were the top three posts of the week:
Oct. 20: Risks with COVID-19 can vary widely based on your age and other characteristics. Today we’ve taken a deep dive into northeast Indiana’s demographic numbers to break down differences by age among testing, cases and death — 5,085 pageviews, 31 reactions, 10 shares, 77 comments
Oct. 15: Total patients hospitalized for COVID-19 are currently at levels not seen since May. ICU bed capacity has dropped from 45% in late September to 32% statewide — 4,382 pageviews, 49 reactions, 15 shares, 131 comments
Oct. 20: (Shared from The News Sun) In lieu of going behind bars, a former funeral director was given a chance to pay back the money he stole from funeral trusts while out on probation. After 18 months, he didn’t pay a single cent. So now, he’s going to serve time — 3,900 people reached, 46 reactions, 25 shares, nine comments
On the individual newspaper Facebook pages, the return of the statues to the Steuben County Soldiers’ Monument, a funeral director heading to prison and the sudden unexpected death of Rome City’s town council president were among the most popular posts of the week:
Oct. 20: (The Herald Republican) It was chilly out on the mound this morning. The statues of the soldiers started going back up at 6 a.m. to keep the disruption to traffic to a minimum — 8,854 people reached, 452 reactions, 54 shares, 27 comments
Oct. 20: (The News Sun) A year and a half after being sentenced to a probation-only sentence, John Brazzell has paid back $0 of the $37,000 in restitution he owes for funds embezzled from funeral trusts. On Monday, he reached the end of the line, with a judge revoking his probation and sending him to prison for eight years — 4,754 pageviews, 168 reactions, 74 shares, 49 comments
Oct. 21: (The News Sun) Rome City Town Council President Gary Furlow died unexpectedly over the weekend while vacationing in Florida. His colleagues in Rome City remember his contributions to the town on this memorial — 3,690 people reached, 182 reactions, 28 shares, 16 comments
