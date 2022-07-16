It finally rained, and rained, and rained...
So, I’ve been thinking a lot about water.
We are so lucky to have so much water around us. There are 117 lakes in Noble County alone! We visit many of these lakes to boat, fish, kayak, canoe, pontoon, and a host of other water activities. However, with all this transporting back and forth, often something else gets transported. Well, sure, a few aluminum cans and a picnic baggy…but also, invasive plants. Humans are the main carrier for invasive plants and organisms. So, it is up to us to think about how we can stop this transport from lake to lake.
“Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) are non-native plants, animals, and other organisms that have evolved to live primarily in water (aquatic habitats) rather than on land (terrestrial habitats).” — USDA National Invasive Species Information Center.
We have some overly aggressive non-native plants in our area such as: Curly Pondweed, Eurasian Watermilfoil, and Starry Stonewort. These species are concerning because they outcompete native species, change and degrade the ecosystem, and require intense and costly maintenance and monitoring. Even in your own water feature or backyard creek, you can often find invasive species trying to find a bit of water. The idea is to catch them early, remove them and give room for native plants to take over.
Lucky for us, there are several programs and initiatives around Indiana and the Midwest this summer that are trying to make a difference. The Great Lakes Conservancy Landing Blitz has partnered with hundreds of organizations who will be stationed at boat ramps in Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan and Indiana, and in Canada, during the months of July and August.
Volunteers from Kosciusko Water & Woodland Invasive Partnership & Tri-County Fish & Wildlife Area, will be working together to educate the public about aquatic invasive species at lakes in Noble and Kosciusko Counties. Clean Drain Dry is a simple three-step process for those using our lakes to prevent the spread of invasive species.
• Clean your boat,
• Drain the water from your boat; and
• Dry your boat before you go back out onto the water.
Stop Aquatic Hitchhikers is an Indiana initiative to spread the word about how each one of us can help stop the spread of invasives with basic equipment monitoring. Upcoming planned events are on July 23 at Winona Lake and Aug. 6 at Lake Wawasee boat ramps from 7 a.m. to11a.m.
Another aquatic invasive program started in March of this year when Noble was one of four counties in Indiana that received a LARE Grant (Land and River Enhancement Program) to aid in fighting invasives. LARE grants are funded through the LARE fee paid by boat owners annually when they register their boats with the Bureau of Motor Vehicles. This program helps organizations begin to fund the time and energy and cost it takes to mitigate invasive plants. LARE monies support work in lakes all over our region, funding multiple efforts annually.
Finally, another action that is underway is a large study and data base that is working to compile information about many of the lakes in Noble and Kosciusko Counties to understand what invasive species are in each lake, what eradication or mitigation (if any) is being attempted and what is the annual cost of that work. Much of this information is out there but it is not compiled.
This study seeks to bring together the information to assist lake associations, owners, boaters, and lake enthusiasts to work together. If the community has the larger picture of what is being done from one lake to another, it might be that resources can be pooled, and the work might be done more effectively and efficiently. The study, free to all when final, would be a resource for funding, advocacy, and best practices of AIS removal.
If you are with a lake association interested in participating in this study, contact me: keenancd@aol.com and I will put you in touch with the coordinator.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.