I can tell when spring has truly sprung each year when my asparagus starts to come up in its garden. It is one of my family’s favorite vegetables, and I can never get enough saved to freeze it before it is eaten fresh in our house. Rosie Lerner, Purdue Horticulture specialist, has provided the following information, plus more, in Purdue publication HO-96W:
Asparagus is a long-lived perennial vegetable crop that is enjoyed by many gardeners. It can be productive for 15 or more years if given proper care.
Asparagus grows in most any soil as long as it has good drainage. Waterlogged soils favor development of crown and root rot. Asparagus prefers a soil pH of 6.5-7.5, and will not do well if the pH is less than 6.0. Have the soil tested to determine phosphorus and potassium needs; or add 20 lbs. of a 10-20-10 or similar analysis fertilizer per 1,000 square feet, tilled to a 6-inch depth before planting.
Select the new, all-male hybrid asparagus cultivars such as Jersey Giant, Jersey King, Jersey Prince and Jersey Knight. Seeds produced on female plants fall to the ground and become a seedling weed problem in the garden. Female plants also have to expend more energy to produce the seeds, resulting in decreased yields of spears on female plants.
To add a bit of color to your asparagus planting, try one of the cultivars such as Purple Passion or Sweet Purple. The purple color does wash away when fully cooked, but the spears are about the size of Jersey Knight. Purple Passion does have both male and female plants, so yields will be less than with the all-male hybrids. Many gardeners still have older cultivars such as Mary Washington and Martha Washington in their planting. Though not as productive as some of the newer cultivars, these old standbys can remain productive for many years.
Buy one-year-old, healthy, disease-free crowns from a reputable garden center or mail-order company. Each crown can produce one-half pound of spears per year when fully established. Asparagus can be planted throughout Indiana from early April to late May, after the soil has warmed up to about 50 degrees F. There is no advantage to planting the crowns in cold, wet soils. Dig a furrow no deeper than 5 to 6 inches. Research has shown that the deeper asparagus crowns are planted, the more the total yield is reduced. Place the crowns into the furrow 1-1/2 feet apart in the row. If more than one row is planted, space the rows five feet apart from center to center.
Apply about 1 lb. of 0-46-0 (triple superphosphate) or 2 pounds of 0-20-0 (superphosphate), or 4 pounds of steamed bone meal per 50 feet of row in the bottom of the furrow before planting. This will make phosphorus immediately available to the crowns. Omitting this procedure will result in decreased yields and the spear production will not be as vigorous.
Spears should emerge within one week in moist soils. Do not harvest the asparagus during the planting year. Spears will be produced from expanded buds on the crown. Asparagus is very drought-tolerant once established and can usually grow without supplemental watering because it seeks moisture deep in the soil. However, newly planted crowns will benefit from irrigation during dry spells. Otherwise the plants will become stressed and vigorous growth will be impeded.
Asparagus spears will start to emerge when the soil temperature reaches 50 degrees F. After this, growth of asparagus is dependent on air temperature. Early in the season, 7- to 9-inch spears might be harvested every two to four days. As air temperatures increase, harvesting frequencies will increase to once or twice per day, harvesting 5- to 7-inch spears before the tips start to fern out and lose quality.
Harvest asparagus by snapping 7- to 9-inch spears with tight tips. There is no need to cut asparagus below the soil with a knife. This may injure other buds on the crown that will send up new spears. The small stub that is left in the soil after snapping dries up and disintegrates. A new spear does not come up at the same spot, but from another bud on the crown. The year after planting, asparagus can be harvested several times throughout a three-week period, depending on air temperatures. Two years after planting, the length of harvest can increase to about 4-6 weeks. The third year after planting and thereafter, harvesting can continue for 6-8 weeks.
Since the length of harvest season will vary from year-to-year depending on air temperature, stop the harvest when the diameter of 3/4 of the spears becomes small (less then 3/8 inch). The tops should be allowed to remain as long as they are green. This foliage is making the food reserves to store for next year’s crop. If plants have been healthy throughout the growing season, it can be helpful to leave the dead tops in place for the winter. They will collect snow and insulate the crowns. However, if insects and/or disease have been a problem, it is best to remove the tops after they turn yellow or brown at the end of the season. Remove the old tops by cutting or mowing as low as possible before the emergence of new spears in the spring.
