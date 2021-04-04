The AARP Bulletin has had several informative and helpful articles concerning the pandemic. Last December they had a special edition devoted to the tragedy that took place in nursing homes across our country as a result of COVID-19. The focus for the January/February 2021 issues, was how to beat the virus. In the March issue, AARP turned to more than 30 top experts to help them look forward to the path ahead.
In the March issue of the AARP Bulletin, Sari Harrar, David Hockman, Lexi Pandell and Ellen Stark share 12 lessons that have been learned as a result of the pandemic. Four of these lessons would seem to be especially appropriate for this Easter season.
Lesson 3: “We befriended technology, and there’s no going back” (P. 12)
Lesson 5: “Work is anywhere now, a shift that bodes well for older Americans” (p. 14)
Lesson 7: “We will gather again, but very carefully” (p. 16)
Lesson 11: “We have unleashed a revolution in medicine” (P. 19)
Easter is about resurrection, not about restoration. When the disciples encountered Jesus following His resurrection, He had a new body that had some similarities to His old one, but was radically different. His new body had connection with the past but was firmly grounded in the future. The resurrected Jesus gave His followers a foretaste of what they would experience when they too would receive new bodies.
The above four lessons illustrate how life after the pandemic will be different than it was before. In the days ahead we will be experiencing resurrection and not restoration. What will it mean that more people will be working from home, not having to spend hours each week commuting? What will be the implications of how we have learned to communicate with each other when it is not possible face to face? How will the revolution in medicine affect health care in the years to come?
As a pastor, I am particularly interested how the pandemic will influence how the church moves forward. During most of the pandemic, the church has had their Sunday service on Facebook. Persons who have moved away from Plymouth, those on vacation, and those who have difficulty leaving their homes have been able to be a part of the service. The “Comments” feature allows them to interact with the service. A number of the small groups in the church have continued to meet through the miracle of “Zoom.” Since people have not been able to give regularly in person, alternatives have been implemented to assist people with their giving.
Many years ago when I was in my 30s, I hosted a weekly radio program “For Those Over Sixty.” When I started the program, someone gave me the following advice: remember each program you are only talking to a single person. I think this concept can have implications for how churches use Facebook, Zoom and other media options today. To be effective they need to be personal, one to one. Even though thousands may be watching, they are at their best when they are geared to an individual or a very small group.
In Revelation 21:5, the one who seated on the throne says, “See, I am making all things new.” For God’s resurrection is an ongoing process. As we move forward following the pandemic, God will continue the Good News of Jesus’ resurrection the first Easter.
