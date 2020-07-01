“All roads lead to equality.”
— Apple CEO Tim Cook
Last week I was watching one of my favorite shows on TV, CBS Sunday Morning.
One of the feature stories was an interview with Apple CEO Tim Cook. His quote, “All roads lead to equality,” is powerful at this time because of our current issues with civil rights. He hopes that the recent killing of George Floyd will bring about significant changes in our country.
The idea that incidents like this are captured on the camera of an I-phone helps everyone realize that these scenes are real, and we, as a society, cannot look the other way.
Black lives matter, and all lives matter in our society. Everyone needs to be treated with dignity and respect.
It is our social responsibility to take care of all of our American citizens. It amazes me that in the richest country in the world there are more than 100,000 homeless people in Los Angeles. As a society, we need to provide the basics of food and shelter for all people. Many Native Americans struggle with the basic needs of life. As a society we do not embrace immigrants even though all of us, except for Native Americans, were immigrants ourselves.
Many Americans do not have health insurance or access to proper health care. Educational programs for the very young need to be accessible for all zip codes if we are going to change the face of America.
The recent Supreme Court ruling is important in that it protects members of the LGBTQ community against unlawful dismissal in their employment. For as long as I can remember, America has labeled itself as the land of opportunity. We cannot truly say, “All roads lead to equality,” until those words are expressed by our actions.
