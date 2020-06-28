KENDALLVILLE — A story about police officers rescuing two toddlers locked in a sweltering van went wildly viral this past week, racking up the most pageviews ever for a story on kpcnews.com.
That comes a week after information about Indiana’s Stage 4 reopening set an all-time pageviews record.
Sallie Wireman, 23, of Camden, Michigan, was arrested on two Level 6 felony counts of child endangerment after allegedly leaving two children in a locked vehicle in the parking lot of an Angola store on June 18.
Angola Police Officer Evan Howe rescued the children from the vehicle that officials said registered 128 degrees on its interior.
Howe was dispatched to the store in the 2100 block of North Wayne Street where he found an orange minivan in the parking lot with only the rear window vents opened.
When he approached the vehicle that was surrounded by bystanders, Howe found it locked with the two children inside, crying. The officer smashed the window and got the children out of the vehicle.
The story logged nearly 60,000 pageviews as of Thursday morning.
Here’s the Top 10 most-read stories on kpcnews.com between June 18-24:
1) Children rescued from 128-degree van — 59,839 pageviews
2) How’s it going? Dr. Egli is fighting for his life (column) — 25,603 pageviews
3) Piper Placencia (obituary) — 13,216 pageviews
4) Man facing charges following alleged beatings — 5,927 pageviews
5) Don’t put your mask opinions above your child’s education (column) — 4,017 pageviews
6) Gravit pleads guilty in Schlemmer case — 3,668 pageviews
7) Ligonier Hispanic, Amish populations seeing higher COVID-19 infection rates — 3,274 pageviews
8) Rome City man sentenced in federal court to 120 months — 3,037 pageviews
9) Local COVID-19 rates get the state’s attention — 2,822 pageviews
10) Classic car club won’t be coming to Auburn’s festival — 2,541 pageviews
On the KPC News Facebook page, posts about LaGrange County COVID-19 deaths and cases increases and the announcement that a classic car club will skip this year’s Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival were the top read posts of the week:
June 20: A fourth LaGrange County resident has died, the second in as many days. LaGrange County also passed Noble County to become the county with the highest all-time cases in the four-county area — 16,782 people reached, 180 reactions, 83 shares, 101 comments
June 23: With another 12 cases added Tuesday, LaGrange County has officially had more than 1 in every 100 residents test positive for COVID-19. It’s one of only five of Indiana’s 92 counties to pass that mark — 9,551 people reached, 78 reactions, 46 shares, 43 comments
June 22: The tradition-rich Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival remains on the schedule for Labor Day weekend, but a major element will be missing — 9,287 people reached, 178 reactions, 66 shares, 44 comments
On the individual newspaper pages, the hot van rescue, a new Auburn City Council member and a visit from the Indiana State Health Department chief medical officer were the most popular posts on Facebook:
June 23: (The Herald Republican) Quick action led to preventing injury to two children left in a 128-degree van for some 37 minutes at an Angola big box store — 7,356 people reached, 5,980 reactions, 1,457 shares, 2,607 comments
June 22: (The Star) The Auburn City Council has its fourth female member in history — 580 people reached, 270 reactions, 12 shares, 53 comments
June 18: (The News Sun) Indiana State Health Department Chief Medical Officer Dr. Linsday Weaver paid a visit to LaGrange County Tuesday to offer state assistance after a recent spike in cases in the area — 7,457 people reached, 94 reactions, 90 shares, 67 comments
