During the COVID-19 pandemic, we are part of the “quaran-team,” as a friend said the other day.
People who have essential jobs cannot quarantine themselves 24/7, but they can take measures to reduce the risks to themselves and others.
And then there are people who choose to continue life as usual.
These people are among the reasons why, when I asked Noble County Health Officer Dr. Terry Gaff, “How is it going?” he replied, “Stressful times.”
In an email interview, I posed more questions.
What are you focusing your time on right now?
“My time is spent studying the information (webinars, written, podcasts, etc.) and rapid developments that are pertinent to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic disaster.
“In addition, I spend a lot of time answering questions and giving advice about the best local approach to minimizing the damage this pandemic will do.”
What is the main way COVID-19 is being spread in Noble County?
“The most likely mode of transmission in Noble County is by person-to-person contact with infected people who have mild or no symptoms at the time of contact. However, that is just an educated guess at this time.”
Are you finding time for running?
“I take long walks daily. Occasionally, I run when the weather is warm enough, above 50 degrees.”
What is your biggest concern?
“Many people are not taking this pandemic seriously enough. By the time they realize that the virus is already in our community, they may have been exposed when they could have prevented it.”
Where do you find hope/optimism?
“The people who do take this pandemic seriously, but remain on the frontlines serving and protecting us are the heroes. While taking precautions, they take risks in the effort to save us. I hope and pray they will come through this safely.”
Do people need to cover their nose/mouth if they are walking in nature, not near to anyone, or if they are walking down a sidewalk and not closer than 6 feet to anyone?
“All of us should cover our noses and mouths when we are outside our homes and may come in contact with others to keep from spreading the virus if we become infected without knowing it.
“When we are outside, a mask would not be necessary if there is a breeze and we are not coughing or sneezing.
“My personal guideline is that if I am outside my house and another person is within my sight, I will try to have the mask my sister sewed for me over my nose and mouth.
“If you are walking with and/or talking to anyone outside of your own household, you should wear a mask, even if you are outdoors.”
Can you share any type of COVID-19 timeline for this area?
“We hope it will peak over the next two to six weeks. But it is unlikely to disappear for months.
“I expect this (wearing masks, scarves or bandanas) to be short term to help slow down the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic virus. When herd immunity is achieved over time or by means of vaccine, the need for facial covering will likely subside.
“Wearing a homemade cloth mask, scarf or bandana should not be thought of as providing full protection from the virus. However, covering the nose and mouth will help to minimize the spread of droplets from those who are already infected with the virus but who do not know it.
“Transmission from touching the mouth, nose or eyes is still of significant concern, making hand washing essential.”
What is herd immunity?
“Individual immunity can occur when a person has had the disease or received a vaccine. That person will be protected from the disease.
“Herd immunity occurs when a group contains enough protected individuals to suppress the spread of the disease. This generally happens when 70% or more of the population are immune.”
Dr. Gaff added, “Since I am more than 60 years old and therefore in a higher risk category for death in the COVID-19 pandemic, my children have expressed a great deal of anxiety about my involvement in the health care system.
“For my loved ones, I am trying to take every precaution in isolating myself, which has been causing me to feel a surprising amount of guilt that I am not suiting up in the ER to help take direct care of patients like I have for so many years. I salute and pray for those who we need to take those chances.”
Dr. Gaff didn’t use these words, but I believe people who are not on the frontlines of this war who choose to wear homemade masks are serving their community.
Wearing a mask shows support for the people with underlying illnesses who are at highest risk of COVID-19 and the health care workers on the frontlines.
A mask is a Message About Smart Kindness.
