Last week, I suggested that this week’s topic would be the MIND diet, which might help delay or prevent the mental deterioration associated with Alzheimer’s Dementia. But that subject will need to wait because I got distracted by a development in the COVID-19 research.
A recent medical literature review outlines a three-stage classification of the impact of COVID-19 on the central nervous system. Its authors even suggest that hospitalized patients with the virus all undergo MRI to flag potential neurological damage and help to shape monitoring after discharge.
The authors indicate that patients with COVID-19 symptoms, such as shortness of breath, headache or dizziness, may have neurological symptoms that, at the time of hospitalization, might not be noticed. Some neurological symptoms may not even become apparent until after leaving the hospital.
It has become increasingly evident that SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) can cause neurological problems, including loss of the sense of smell or taste, seizures, stroke, confusion, encephalopathy or total paralysis.
SARS-CoV-2 can cause a “cytokine storm” that can increase leaking of fluid from the blood vessels, swelling and widespread inflammation. It can also trigger “hypercoagulation cascades,” which cause small and large blood clots that affect multiple organs, including the brain.
If SARS-CoV-2 crosses the blood-brain barrier, directly entering the brain, it might contribute to neurodegeneration.
Even though the virus is exceedingly small, with limited information in its DNA, it can kick off a potent defense system in the body that damages the nervous system.
In Stage One, the extent of SARS-CoV-2 binding to the cells is limited to the nasal and mouth superficial epithelial cells, with the resulting cytokine storm remaining relatively mild. During this stage, patients may experience smell or taste impairments, but often recover without any interventions.
In Stage Two, a more powerful immune response is activated by the virus, leading to inflammation in the blood vessels, increased clotting factors, and the formation of blood clots in arteries and veins of the brain. The patient may therefore experience either large or small strokes.
Additional symptoms in this stage include fatigue, one-sided weakness or paralysis, loss of sensation, double vision, weakness, or loss of function in any or all four extremities, loss of the ability to communicate, or loss of coordination.
In Stage Three, the cytokine storm in the blood vessels is so severe that it causes an “explosive inflammatory response” and penetrates the blood-brain barrier. This can lead to the entry of cytokines, blood components, and viral particles into the brain tissue, possibly causing nerve cell death and encephalitis. This stage can be characterized by seizures, confusion, delirium, coma, loss of consciousness, or even death.
Several reports have suggested that between 36% to 55% of patients with COVID-19 that are hospitalized have some neurological symptoms. So, patients should be monitored over time after discharge, as they may develop problems down the road.
The authors of the review suggest that patients who are hospitalized with COVID-19 get a baseline MRI before leaving the hospital so that we have a starting point for future evaluation and treatment. But that suggestion is controversial and is unlikely to occur for now due to cost considerations as well as practical aspects of maintaining MRI equipment decontamination.
The good news is that neurological manifestations of COVID-19 can revert back to normal in mild cases and are generally treatable. They can improve with intensive training, including lifestyle changes, such as a heart-healthy diet, regular physical activity, stress reduction, improved sleep, biofeedback and brain rehabilitation. However, the damage done by large strokes may be permanent or deadly.
The truth is that we could all benefit from the same things that might treat this problem. But the best thing we can do is to prevent the disease in the first place.
During this pandemic (which will not last forever, but is here right now), take a mask with you whenever you leave your home.
If you cannot maintain 6 feet of distance between yourself and other (especially indoors), cover your nose and mouth.
Wash and/or disinfect your hands frequently.
Stay home if you are sick except to see a health care provider who you should contact to let them know you are coming.
