Q. Our house is about 25 years old. We have a walk-in shower in the master suite. It is used by my wife and I, so it has not gotten a ton of use, but I guess everyday for 25 years is a lot of showers. It is time to do some recaulking and regrouting because the inside corners are cracked. This probably could be fixed by recaulking, but I notice the grout joints are beginning to crack in a few spots and also wear some and discolor a little. I plan on doing the regrouting and caulking myself. Do you have any tips for this do-it-yourselfer? — Scott in Avilla
A. To perform the repairs that you are talking about is not difficult but can be time consuming through a couple of stages or repair.
Now is the time to do these repairs because as time goes deterioration occurs and will make the repair worse. First you will need to remove the caulking around the edges and in the corners. Then you will want to scrape the joints of the tile. Often, we use a Dremel tool or some sort of oscillating blade to remove cracked grout. They also make a hand tool with an abrasive edge for just this application. You will have to get over the scratching sound kind of like fingernails on a chalkboard.
You will also have to choose the right grout for your application. Grout comes in many different colors, so the best advice is to match the existing color. To change color is very difficult — it is difficult to eliminate all the existing grout.
Grout also comes sanded and usually is used in larger size joints, more than 1/8”. Sanded or non-sanded grout can come in standard cement grout, acrylic grout or epoxy grout.
Standard grout is porous, and needs to be sealed regularly; acrylic is a smooth/sanded gloss finish. Epoxy grout is the toughest, with a rougher matte finish; it does not need to be sealed because it does not have a porous finish. It is mostly used in swimming pools.
Follow the directions on the grout bag, moisten the old tile surface and grout the seams. After wiping off the excess, let it dry a bit more and dry wipe/buff the tile. Then you can recaulk the edges and corners. We typically use a color match silicon caulk.
