It’s officially the holiday season, and one way of knowing it’s the holiday season is by basketball cancellations.
Yes, this week’s slate of picks is shorter than usual because of the forthcoming winter storm, and thankfully Farmer John has filled the barn with plentiful amounts of grain and has just finished insulating the barn to keep us warm for the sub-zero temperatures this weekend.
Because of the expected forecasts and other probable cancellations, I have decided to gift you all with my weekly picks a day earlier than normal, and should games be cancelled, the pick shall be as well.
Last week, I was nearly perfect with a 13-1 record, missing only East Noble versus Concord in the Champions of Character Classic at Grace College. Here’s hoping they help me out this week as I have lost total faith in the Knights.
I improved to 20-7 and overtook Evan Weaver (rightfully so) for first place by a game. Ken Fillmore sits third at 18-9 after an 11-3 showing along with David Vantress, whose fourth at 17-10. Mark Murdock had a respectable 9-5 outing but still sits last at 14-13.
Here are my Week 2 picks.
Heritage boys over Eastside
The Blazers bounced back from a blowout loss to Lakeland with a rout of Edon (Ohio), but they still give me question marks as they have yet to have a quality win at 4-3.
Lakeland boys over DeKalb
The Lakers have been impressive to start the year, while the Barons have surprisingly yet to win a game. I think Lakeland’s resume is better than DeKalb’s.
Hamilton Southeastern boys over Carroll
The Royals strike back after their loss to the Chargers at semi-state in football.
E. Noble boys over Garrett
Garrett earned their first win with a 2OT win against Bluffton last week. Knights nearly got their first in 3OT against Columbia City. I’m smelling a 4OT victory (more likely regulation) for EN Tuesday.
Fremont boys over John Glenn
The Eagles will have a bone to pick after Thursday’s loss at Woodlan, and the Falcons just happen to be that unlucky opponent.
Eastside girls over Heritage
No home-court advantage for the Patriots as this game will be played at St. Rose of Lima School, but it still wouldn’t help as they’re 1-10 and the Blazers are 10-2.
Blackhawk Christian girls over Garrett
The Railroaders lost to Bishop Dwenger by seven Tuesday night. The Braves beat them by 10.
Eastside girls over Bellmont
A can’t miss game at down at Hoosier Gym as the Blazers get their biggest win of the season.
Garrett girls over Heritage
Like I mentioned before, Heritage is 1-10.
Whitko girls over Prairie Heights
Prairie Heights is 1-12, with the only win coming against 1-11 Canterbury.
Butler men over Creighton
Creighton’s losses indicate a strong strength of schedule, but the Bulldogs have been known to win as an underdog, as they will be in this game.
Indiana men over Kennesaw State
Indiana, we’re all for you! I-U!
Last Week’s Results
West Noble boys 58, Central Noble 54
Lakeland boys 58, Eastside 31
Fremont boys 55, Angola 52
Garrett boys 69, Bluffton 68 2OT
Concord boys 55, East Noble 26
Eastside girls 52, Lakeland 48
Churubusco girls 46, Prairie Heights 28
Norwell girls 62, DeKalb 29
Westview girls 55, Sturgis (Mich.) 46
Carroll girls 69, Wayne 50
No. 8 Kansas men 84, No. 14 Indiana 62
No. 1 Purdue men 69, Davidson 61
No. 5 Notre Dame women 63, No. 6 Virginia Tech 52
World Cup Final, Argentina 3, France 3 (ARG 4-2 shootout)
Standings
Hannah Holstein 20-7 (13-1 last week)
Evan Weaver 19-8 (11-3)
Ken Fillmore 18-9 (11-3)
David Vantress 17-10 (11-3)
Mark Murdock 14-13 (9-5)
This week’s picks
Hannah’s Hooks
1. Heritage boys
2. Lakeland boys
3. Hamilton Southeastern boys
4. East Noble boys
5. Fremont boys
6. Eastside girls
7. Blackhawk Christian girls
8. Eastside girls
9. Garrett girls
10. Whitko girls
11. Butler men
12. Indiana men
Evan’s Errors
1. Heritage boys
2. Lakeland boys
3. Hamilton Southeastern boys
4. East Noble boys
5. Fremont boys
6. Eastside girls
7. Blackhawk Christian girls
8. Bellmont girls
9. Garrett girls
10. Whitko girls
11. Creighton men
12. Indiana men
Fillmore’s Fouls
1. Heritage boys
2. Lakeland boys
3. Hamilton Southeastern boys
4. East Noble boys
5. John Glenn boys
6. Eastside girls
7. Blackhawk Christian girls
8. Bellmont girls
9. Garrett girls
10. Whitko girls
11. Creighton men
12. Indiana men
David’s Dunks
1. Eastside boys
2. Lakeland boys
3. Carroll boys
4. Garrett boys
5. Fremont boys
6. Heritage girls
7. Blackhawk Christian girls
8. Bellmont girls
9. Heritage girls
10. Whitko girls
11. Butler men
12. Indiana men
Murdock’s Misses
1. Eastside boys
2. DeKalb boys
3. Hamilton Southeastern boys
4. East Noble boys
5. Fremont boys
6. Eastside girls
7. Garrett girls
8. Eastside girls
9. Garrett girls
10. Whitko girls
11. Creighton men
12. Indiana men
