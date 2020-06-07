Q. I follow your column regularly. My wife and I just acquired what we expect to be our retirement home outside the city limits. It has a well and septic system, all in working order. The basement is finished, but for our own convenience we are contemplating the installation of an up-flushing toilet and wash basin, essentially, a half-bath, in the basement area. How can I determine adequate capacity of the septic tank to accommodate the additional toilet? Can the proposed wash basin drain be accommodated by the lift system of the toilet? The location we envision is not proximate to the existing basement drain. By its location and construction, I am not sure the existing drain connects to the septic system as, so it appears, it is just to relieve excess ground water in the basement, although, as of yet, we have experienced no such water accumulation. — Jeff in Auburn
A. Your questions are good but there is more that needs to be said than they will print for me. The best advice I can give is to talk to the county health department about the capacity or performance capabilities of your current septic system.
Yes, they do make several types of wastewater lift toilets and systems. They are designed specifically for your application and generally once the waste is in a pressurized grinder this can now be pumped across a basement or crawl space to your main drain.
The traditional sewer ejection pits recessed into the basement floors have been of common use for years. The sizing requirements for your on-site septic system are based on the number of bedrooms of your home. So, if you are not adding bedrooms to your home, there are no requirement changes for your current septic system. Basically, you can add as many bathrooms as you want.
The location of the main drain not a surface water drain is critical; you need to have a licensed plumber look at your application and advise.
If your house is older the existence of the main septic drain may not be so obvious. Runoff basement water would more likely run into a surface or French drain.
If your septic system is simply functioning and is antiquated by design, you would want to consider those upgrades regardless of adding bedrooms or not.
