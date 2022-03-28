I had one of those weeks last weeks where, at the end of it, I leaned back in my chair and recognize how unique and special this job is.
I was putting the finishing touches on the Page A1 layout on Saturday, the last of five days of our "Road to State" coverage about Central Noble.
We put together five days of A1 content, bringing stories about where and when to get tickets, a feature on Coach John Bodey, a story highlighting community support, photos from send-off celebrations and tips from the 2018 girls basketball state champions, a roundup of all the ways people could follow the game and a feature on the team's longtime bus driver.
And that doesn't even include all of the content that was on the sports page, breaking down the matchup with Providence and providing some last features about players and the team dynamic.
Unfortunately, the Cougars didn't have what it took to beat a hot Providence team on Saturday, but even still, we carried a wide range of coverage from our three staff members down in Indianapolis.
And I thought to myself, how many schools districts of 1,200 students, coming from a town Albion-sized can say they'd get the same recognition?
How many small towns in America don't have any local media coverage, or, failing that, how many don't get daily coverage like that? Even looking just to the south into Whitley County, where KPC Media Group now owns and operates The Post and Mail in Columbia City and took it from a weekly to a twice-weekly paper, the coverage just doesn't match up.
You've probably heard about growing "news deserts" in recent years, as local media has continued to erode over time. Advertising dollars that have driven print media for decades have shrunk and moved, and that put many small publications into a bind.
Staffs grew smaller. Coverage areas shrink. The amount of events and original reporting you can do decreases when you've got to devote time to ensuring you have enough to fill your product every print run. When you're crunched for time or overwhelmed with too much to do and not enough staff to do it, publications start getting filled with contributed content that either isn't particularly local or has little wide-reaching news value.
About one-fifth of Indiana counties are served by only a weekly newspaper or less, and even in that sphere there are wide disparities between the quality of weekly news products. Even ignoring how robust the reporting scene is, a weekly paper can only deliver you news once a week and sometimes the stuff you want is already out of date by the time you get it.
I wonder, for people who live in areas where there is no paper whatsoever, or a publication so hollow and thin that it's akin to nothing — how do people know what is going on?
If The News Sun didn't exist, what kind of recognition would Central Noble have received this past week for their huge accomplishment? Would there have been more than a TV spot or two from metro stations who have to pull up Google Maps to remind themselves where Albion is located?
And who would be there for everything else — school board meetings and city councils, county commissioners and county council, court hearings and arrest records, the fair, Apple Festival, other events and happenings? Who would share stories like Neighbors featuring interesting people living in the community?
Would anyone else do an annual story about your property tax rates? Who would be keeping tabs on big projects, like Kendallville's downtown revitalization, so you're in the know about what's happening and when? Would you get good information when there's a shooting or murder or bank robbery, or just random conjecture from people on social media who may have absolutely none of the facts?
I sometimes think about how wonderfully odd the work is, that I come into work every day and create and entirely new product that we not only produce new each day but then bring it to you, at your house, for less than a dollar per day.
I mean, Amazon charges you $139 per year for a Prime membership for two-day shipping for items they're just putting in a box. Imagine if they had to come in at 8 a.m. and make that product from scratch every day and ship it you by breakfast the next. Or a factory in which you come in and every day you're manufacturing an entirely new product completely and wholly unlike the one you assembled the day before.
And it beats me up when people drag the paper, and annoys me when they say there's "nothing in it." I roll my eyes, because there are many hundreds of counties in the nation that get far, far less.
So a week like last week, where we got to do a pile of hyper-local community news in a community so small many news outlets would simply ignore it, was a reminder of how important this job is and how special an opportunity I have every day to support and inform people in this county and this region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.