The new year is upon us, yet the beer industry looks a lot like more of the same stories for 2020. The turbulence that has been twisting the market into knots looks to be more the norm than just a blip on the radar.
First, the Molson Coors Beverage Company (formerly MillerCoors) has announced plans to cease production at another brewery, this time at their Irwindale, California plant. This will be the second facility closed by the company in four years, following the 2016 closure of the Eden, North Carolina brewery. Citing capacity and a shrinking sales volume for the products, production of the 4.8 million barrels of beer are being shifted to facilities in Golden, Colorado and Fort Worth, Texas.
As part of the announced closure, Los Angeles based Pabst Brewing Company has an option to purchase the Irwindale facility for $150 million. This comes on the heals of a bitter lawsuit between Pabst and Molson Coors in 2019, where Pabst sued for breach of contract for the production (or lack of) by Molson Coors.
Currently, Pabst does not own a large-scale brewery and the vast majority of their beer has been produced by Molson Coors. At the time of the Eden, North Carolina brewery closure, Pabst offered $100 million for the facility, but MillerCoors countered with a $750 million price tag. This high of a price would have essentially been the price to build a brand-new facility from the ground up. Ultimately, the facility was sold in 2019 for $2.75 million to a Greensboro-based demolition and site development company.
Following the settlement of the Pabst/Molson Coors lawsuit in 2019, Pabst announced an agreement with City Brewing to contract the majority of production by 2024 and run until 2040. City operates three legacy breweries throughout the U.S., one in Memphis, Tennessee originally built by Schlitz in 1971, one in La Crosse, Wisconsin originally built by Heileman Brewing and one in Latrobe, Pennsylvania originally built by Rolling Rock.
In another change in plans, Boulder Beer Company announced in October that it would pull out of its 27-state distribution footprint and move to a brewpub-only model. Later, an arrangement was made with Sleeping Giant Brewing in Denver to contract brew packages of the beer for the Colorado market. Now, on Monday, Boulder Beer announced the closing of its brewpub on Jan. 18.
Originally opened in 1979, Boulder Beer was a pioneer in the Colorado craft beer boom. The brewery peaked in production in 2014, brewing 29.333 barrels (31-gallons per barrel). The brewery had declined to just 16.305 barrels in 2018. At the time of the October 2019 restructuring announcement, 20 of the companies 50 employees were laid off. With the latest announcement, the remaining 30 workers will have an opportunity to work with an affiliated company, Concept Restaurants.
The Boulder Beer Company will continue as only a contracted beer for the foreseeable future. Owner Gina Day stated that a new brewpub is not out of the question, but operating in the current 19,000 square foot facility is too large to handle.
