This past week, I flipped the script on the local government meeting and instead of watching the local redevelopment commission, the board spent an hour watching me.
The Kendallville Redevelopment Commission had talked about doing a refresher course on tax increment financing for their members — many of whom are newer to the board — and talked about bringing in a state consultant to give the talk. After the meeting, I told the president, "Hey, instead of paying someone, I could give you guys a seminar, pro bono."
I had offered it kind of as a joke, but then as I thought about it, I convinced myself, why not? I reached back out and the RDC took me up on the offer.
So on Friday, I gave an hour-long lesson on TIF and its uses and details about Kendallville's TIF districts. Lastly, I included some "what's next items," to remind them of some issues they'll need to tackle in the future, like what to do after their Downtown TIF expires in 2025.
While I can see some of you at home with eyes glazed over at the prospect of an hour-long lecture on a niche local government topic, I actually really enjoyed myself. I'm a nerd for local government and Indiana taxation and have become an amateur expert in the topic over 14 years of reporting on this kind of stuff.
It made me ask, where else would you find that level of expertise other than in a reporter?
Sure, a statewide financial consultant could come in and give the ins and outs of TIF, probably go even more into the weeds about it. But do they know they ins and outs of Kendallville like I do? Doubtful.
Who else in Kendallville does? Who else besides Mayor Handshoe is as plugged into city government?
There are many dedicated officer holders and board members on the city council, redevelopment commission, park board, etc. But they operate in their own lanes, sometimes in multiple lanes, sometimes with overlap.
But who knows what's happening at all of the city council, board of works, Historic Preservation Commission, redevelopment commission, Economic Development Advisory Committee? Then are they also abreast of what's happening at the county level, in Ligonier, in smaller towns, in nearby counties, at the state, to help compare and contrast about what is and isn't happening here?
Who else has the depth and scope but your local newspaper reporter?
And, hey, by no means do I claim or profess to even be in the know about everything. I don't get out of the park board or aviation board any more and I never hit the city's plan commission or zoning appeals meetings, so even I have blind spots.
But as this week is National Newspaper Week — a week in recognition of the service of newspapers and their employees throughout the United States and Canada sponsored by Newspaper Association Managers — it's a time to reflect on the sphere that local journalism fills in our lives.
Ignore the loudmouths and partisan peddlers on cable and satellite. There's still good work happening in some spaces there, but there's also plenty of hucksters happy to serve you a skewed helping of info-tainment to ring up political points for whatever side they're serving.
Fox News isn't going to do a story talking about the double-digit assessed value growth in northeast Indiana and the positives and negatives that presents to you as a property owner or prospective buyer.
CNN isn't going to send out election Q&As to your local school board candidates on the ballot this fall so you can get a better idea of who is running and what they stand for.
The Wall Street Journal isn't going to keep you in the loop about what's up with Kendallville's $2 million PreservINg Main Street grant, what's next and what to expect as building owners prepare to overhaul the facades of their downtown buildings.
The New York Times isn't dropping by Kendallville Apple Festival or the Tri-State Bluegrass Festival or the Noble County Fair or the Kendallville Car Show or the first day of school with a camera to capture a glimpse of your community.
Even Fort Wayne TV stations have to punch "Kendallville" into Google Maps to remind them how to get up here as it's been so long since they've come by to report on anything up this way.
The News Sun just won the Hoosier State Press Association's General Excellence Award for small daily newspapers. Top award winner for the entire state.
That doesn't happen by accident. That's blood and sweat, no tears but certainly a few choice vocabulary words uttered from time to time.
And even still, there's more I wish we could be doing week to week. Other stories to pursue. Projects to take on. Meetings to cover.
Print journalism continues to be a tough industry. Newsrooms shrink. Papers close.
And the real losers in that are the citizens. Without your local newspaper, without its team of hard-working, dedicated and knowledgeable reporters, how do small communities expect to stay in the know?
That's in my mind every day when I come to work. That's why I push through even when I'm tired. That's why I take on that extra assignment, attend that extra meeting, make that extra phone call.
Truthfully, I like knowing.
I want to be informed. I want you to be informed. I want you to have opinions. I want you to express those opinions. I want to challenge those opinions and make you reflect on and defend your point of view. I want to learn and grow and change my mind when it's warranted.
And it's that never-ending chase for knowing, for learning, for understanding, that keeps moving me forward week to week.
Because I still love doing this.
And, I hope that you still love the newspaper I help produce for you.
