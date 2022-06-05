KENDALLVILLE — A burglary arrest in Auburn, with possible links to other thefts around DeKalb County, was the most-read story on kpcnews.com this past week.
Tyler A. Day, 22, of the 700 block of Martz Drive, Auburn, has been charged with burglary, a Level 5 felony. He is being held at the DeKalb County Jail on a $5,000 cash-only bond.
At approximately 2:55 a.m., Auburn Police officers responded to the 1800 block of Sprott Street for a possible burglary in progress. According to a news release, the victim was asleep in his work shop and woke to discover a male walking through the shop.
Upon arrival, officers located a male who was identified as Day. He was detained at that time for a burglary investigation.
Responding officers located a vehicle believed to have been driven by Day, full of the victim’s property.
Detectives with the Auburn Police Department interviewed Day, who admitted to entering the business with intent to steal property. Day also admitted to several other unsolved burglaries and thefts in the tri-county area.
The story picked up about 3,000 views to top this week’s list.
Here are the Top 10 most-read stories from May 26 through June 1 on kpcnews.com:
1) Auburn man faces burglary charge — 2,950 pageviews
2) Man charged in 2 Noble County molest cases — 1,933 pageviews
3) Building in danger of falling — 1,879 pageviews
4) Police investigate Auburn bank robbery — 1,831 pageviews
5) Robby Morgan named Central Noble Superintendent — 1,609 pageviews
6) KPD arrests Hamilton woman on felony dealing charge — 1,492 pageviews
7) Angola shooting for Guinness Donut Capital of the World — 1,283 pageviews
8) Duane Leatherman retiring — 1,271 pageviews
9) Avilla teen suffers broken arm in crash — 1,136 pageviews
10) Emergency Response Team diffuses situation — 978 pageviews
On the KPC News Facebook page, posts about a bank robbery in Auburn, the Auburn burglary arrest and news about Central Noble’s next superintendent were the top posts of the week:
May 26: (Shared from The Star) A suspect robbed the Farmers & Merchants State Bank in Auburn around 10:13 a.m. Thursday. The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash — 7,843 people reached, 38 reactions, 39 shares, 10 comments
May 26: (Shared from The Star) Auburn man lands back in jail with additional theft charges after he broke into a residence earlier this week — 6,877 pageviews, 18 reactions, 16 shares, six comments
May 31: (Shared from the Albion New Era) Central Noble promotes from within for a second time, again selecting their Wolf Lake principal to rise to the superintendent’s office. Morgan was selected to replace Superintendent Troy Gaff, who is stepping down from the office and returning to a principal job serving Prairie Heights — 6,236 people reached, 45 reactions, four shares, eight comments
On the individual newspaper pages, a new Guinness world record set in Angola, the Auburn burglary, and the retirement of longtime body shop owner Duane Leatherman were the top posts of the week:
May 31: (The Herald Republican) Angola is Donut Capital of the WORLD! — 3,702 people reached, 109 reactions, 17 shares, 33 comments
May 26: (The Star) Auburn man could be connected to a string of recent burglaries around the city — 8,840 people reached, 48 reactions, 47 shares, 40 comments
May 26: (The News Sun) When he was in the Navy, Duane Leatherman said he was done working on cars and done with Albion. That obviously didn’t pan out — 2,542 people reached, 47 reactions, 12 shares, 10 comments
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.