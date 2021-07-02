Grandparents Pete and Mary Barkman of rural LaGrange County have been enjoying family trips. One that was close to home was to The Shack Country Inn in White Cloud, Michigan.
The Shack is on the shore of Robinson Lake, in Newaygo County, in a 100-acre wood with walking trails around the grounds.
It is a good place to relax log cabin style with one of the highlights being that every evening between 8 and 9 p.m. they serve banana splits. You may remember Angelina, 3, from a story this past winter. Her mother sells Airborne products. One item is a rosemary shampoo bar. Angelina (the Barkman’s granddaughter) got teased by her aunts; they were telling her name is Angelina Rosemary Shampoo Bar! One day in town Angelina asked the clerk, “What’s your name?” The clerk replied, “Rhonda. What’s your name?” Angelina answered with a big smile, “Angelina Rosemary Shampoo Bar!”
Anyway, at The Shack Angelina was all excited about the banana split. When her turn to order came, they said “you get three choices of ice cream — what do you want — Mackinac Island fudge ... butter pecan ... strawberry ... peanut butter.” There were nine or 10 choices. “I just want a banana split,” Angelina said. They asked her again what kind of ice cream she wanted and listed the mouth-watering flavors again. “I just want a banana split,” Angelina insisted. They tried to pin her down on ice cream flavors and, finally, the 3-year-old had had enough. She jumped up and down and screamed, “I just want a banana split!”
Here is another story about Angelina, 3. Recently there were thousands of small (about 1 1/2 inch) worms in the yard, on the sidewalk, on pavement, everywhere. (Maybe they had dropped off the trees.) Angelina is scared of worms so she went inside and found Grandpa. When she found him, she told him about the worms and said, “Grandpa, you can just get your gun and shoot them!”
+++
My husband, Terry, was a helper at Immanuel Lutheran Church’s vacation Bible school in Avilla last week. One of the children Tia, 3, told her mother, “I got to sing and dance at Vacation Bible School and it was marvelous!”
When Tia’s mother Courtney Zuehsow told Terry what Tia had said, Terry was glad to know she was having a marvelous time! Terry explained that “He’s Done Marvelous Things” was one of the theme songs at the VBS. The kids sang and danced to it every day.
+++
Miles, 3, stayed with his grandparents last week during Immanuel’s VBS. His grandmother, Vi Wysong, was the director. One day while he was staying with his grandparents, Miles went upstairs to go potty and had to wash his hands. When he came downstairs, he said, “Grandmother, the sink isn’t loud enough.” Vi didn’t understand. “What — the sink isn’t loud enough?” she said. After a bit of questioning, Vi figured out that Miles couldn’t pull the faucet out far enough to get a strong, “loud” stream of water suitable for washing his hands!
+++
Please send more stories! When you and your family share your stories and photos through this column, you brighten the lives of many people. Please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com or mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755 and share this column with others. You can also submit stories at funnykids.com. Thank you!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.