Cindy Frick’s first travel memory is riding on her father’s shoulders, with waves crashing against the rocky shore. She was 4.
In Maine, with her parents, Carolyn and Hank Fleck, she began a lifetime of travel throughout the U.S. and in portions of Europe.
Reaching back for her earliest travel memory, she said, “I remember hiking with Mom and Dad and when I got tired I remember riding on Dad’s shoulders.”
Starting on her father’s shoulders, she has now accomplished something most Americans only dream of: spending time in all 50 states.
The retired elementary school teacher — North Side in Kendallville and Avilla School — assists her husband, Scott, with his CPA practice on Main Street in Kendallville, volunteers at St. John Lutheran School and is active in several organizations and study clubs.
This past fall Cindy and Scott took a trip from Montreal to Boston to enjoy the autumn foliage. When they entered Maine’s Acadia National Park, memories of her time there came flooding back.
About 10 years ago, Cindy decided to try to visit all 50 states. “In 2009 our family (Scott and their children Elizabeth, Alex and Austin) took a cruise to Alaska to celebrate Elizabeth graduating from high school,” she said. “After going there I started counting the states I had been to. Realizing how close I was to 50, it became my goal to finish them all! My family have been troupers to help me with my dream.”
Louisiana was her 50th state. She achieved her goal when they followed the Mississippi River through Mississippi, to New Orleans.
The state she loved the most was Hawaii. They visited each of the islands, and enjoyed wonderful adventures and sights.
Another favorite memory is the 25th anniversary trip they took to the West, traveling down the coast of California, on State Road 1, seeing “amazing things.”
A scary event she’ll never forget was in Minnesota, when she was camping with her parents. “A mother black bear and her cubs came into our camp one night,” she recalled. “The cubs got startled and ran up a tree. Mama bear then started circling our camper. Finally she called them down and left.”
Other events that stand out are:
• Camping in Colorado, when she was in middle school and playing in the snow on the 4th of July in the mountains.
• Whale watching in Alaska, and seeing humpback whales working together (a bubble-net hunt) to capture fish to eat.
• Swimming with a dolphin at a marine rescue park in the Florida Keys.
Cindy often strikes up conversations with people she meets and finds that “if you talk long enough many times you can find a common connection.”
“I feel blessed that my parents loved to travel and my family indulged my wishes to see more places!” she said. “The world has so many awesome things to see and experience.”
Cindy may start revisiting some states. Arches National Park in Utah is one destination she has in mind.
She also wants to reach Australia and New Zealand ... perhaps someday visiting every continent.
Helping Cindy to preserve memories about her travels is a map her mother started in 1961, when she and her father took their first trip. Cindy updates the map faithfully.
“She drew the path of the vacation,” Cindy said. “We have continued to do that with every trip in different colors.”
When parents carry a child on their shoulders, not only are they resting little legs or providing a better view. They are, perhaps, creating a memory that will never be forgotten.
Readers, I’d love to hear from you. What are your earliest travel memories? Where were you and who were you with?
