The letter began:
Hello Linda,
You’ll be amazed to hear from me now — thanking you for a picture you sent years ago.
Yes, Linda McCoy was amazed! The letter was from Christian singer, Pat Boone, 85. The letter continued:
Since my dear wife of 65 years, Shirley, went to heaven in January (2019) I’m still spending so much time cleaning out the clutter and stuff that has piled up in the 58 years we’ve lived here. I’m coming across wonderful things that I can’t throw away.
One is that beautiful picture of Shirley and me and I think our daughter Lindy (she’s changed so much) that you sent way back when. Just a note to thank you, if this reaches you.
God bless you for your thoughtfulness then and now.
Pat
Linda McCoy, who turned 80 in June, lives in Albion with her husband Jim. She retired at age 75 from the hairdresser business she operated in her home for more than half a century.
Her mother, Mabel Guthrie, was also a hairdresser, with a salon in her home: Mrs. Guthrie was a block south of the courthouse and Linda McCoy was a block east.
In addition to being a hairdresser, Mrs. Guthrie was also a world traveler, because her son Lynn, Linda’s brother, was in the Air Force.
On one of Mrs. Guthrie’s frequent visits to Hawaii she attended a performance by Pat Boone and his wife Shirley.
Pat Boone, for those of you too young to remember, was one of the nation’s top recording artists. He is a Christian singer, actor, songwriter, author, motivational speaker, TV pitchman, radio personality, record company head and owner of a TV station and a sports team ... and that’s the short list.
According to his website — patboone.com — “Boone — the No. 10 all time top recording artist — is the Lion in Winter, five decades of recording history behind him and a busy future ahead.”
Shortly after receiving his letter, Linda McCoy wrote back to Boone, telling him how delighted she had been to receive his Aug. 22 letter. In the letter, she also explained how her mother’s photo made its way to him.
The pictures of Pat Boone and his wife were taken in Hawaii on Easter Sunday, April 11, 1971. Mrs. Guthrie also visited with them on the beach that day.
“Mom was in Hawaii by herself that time,” Linda McCoy said. “She was always out and about. She never got the picture to them. When I finally got a copy of the picture (to Pat and Shirley Boone) it was 2010 when I was going through Mom’s many things.”
Mrs. Guthrie died in 1998 at the age of 93. When she entered the nursing home, Provena Sacred Heart Nursing Home, the staff “suggested I make an album for her to preserve memories ... that was one of the pictures I had put in her album.”
Mrs. Guthrie’s first visit to Hawaii was in 1961 when she returned by ship from Japan from visiting Lynn. She had many wonderful stories about their time in Hawaii, and her hope was to possibly live there and be a hairdresser there, after her husband retired. But that was not to be. He died just as his career as a Noble County educator was ending.
On a Saturday in October 2010 — her mother’s birthday month — Linda McCoy went to a Christian women’s retreat at Camp Lutherhaven. The day was beautiful with vivid fall colors and she was inspired to come home, find the photos her mother had taken and deliver them to the event center in Shipshewana where the Boone family was performing. That afternoon she drove by herself to Shipshewana.
“I told the gal at the desk my story and she said she would make sure he would get it. I never knew if he had received the picture,” she said.
On the drive home, there was a period of rain while the sun was shining. “There in the sky was the most vivid rainbow I had ever seen. I have lots of moments in my life that I call ‘God moments,’ and this was one of them,” she said. “I knew my day was complete when I saw both ends of that rainbow and a peace came over me as I headed home. The rainbow that day was the highlight of the day — the ending of a beautiful day for me.”
So now Linda McCoy knows not only did Pat Boone receive the photo, she knows it means a lot to him.
One more story from Hawaii involving one of Mrs. Guthrie’s many periods in Hawaii. (She obtained her hairdresser’s license in Hawaii because of wanting to retire there with her husband.)
There is no photo to go with this story, but you can imagine one. In 1968 she was working in a beauty shop at the Reef Hotel and was manning the phone at noontime while the others were at lunch.
“She got a call from a person called Joe Nameth and he was wanting to set up an appointment for a manicure,” Linda McCoy recalled. “My mother, not being in sports, didn’t know who (the NFL football quarterback) Joe Namath was. She said ‘OK’ and made the appointment for him. ‘Well, is this for your wife?’ Mom said, and he said, ‘Oh no, Dear. It’s for me!’”
So many great memories, and stories, when people stay out and about and involved.
