Q. Last year we had some trouble with our house when the weather turned cold. A water line that goes to an outdoor hose outlet froze and burst, causing water damage to our basement. The basement is unfinished, but it was still a big mess to clean up. I’ve looked around to see if there are any other potential problems and have turned the water off to that outdoor faucet. The plumber put in a shut off valve when he repaired the leak last year. Is there anything else I should be looking for? — Tom in Hudson
A. Pre-winter maintenance is very important. Several things should be checked.
First is air sealing which means any unwanted winter freezing air needs to be stopped. If you have any holes to the outside, these holes need to be sealed: around outlets or hose bibs, around electric lines that come into the house from outside, even phone and cable lines coming into the house can be air leaks. Foundation vents need to be closed and sealed, and if you can install a piece of ridged foam insulation to fill the vent. Any basement windows need to be closed and sealed to not allow unwanted cold draft.
Yes, turn off any outdoor water spigots that can be turned off. If these water lines can’t be turned off and are in a vulnerable area, install pipe wrap insulation on them. Also, unhook and put away any outdoor hoses.
Proper fall maintenance should be completed on the furnace and hot water heater and adjusted for winter season.
Gutters and downspouts should be cleaned and serviced. Unwanted leaves from the fall can clog up gutters causing water to build up along the gutter and roof edge. This can have the potential to develop ice damming that can cause roof leaks and damage. Check all your windows and doors to make sure they are closed and sealed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.