KENDALLVILLE — A story about local officers helping to arrest an Auburn man charged with robbing a Fort Wayne bank captured the most reader attention on the web this week.
Officers from the Butler and Auburn police departments helped capture an Auburn man March 31 suspected of robbing a Fort Wayne bank earlier this week.
Jason Cody Sowers, 30, of Auburn, has been charged with robbery, a Level 5 felony. He also has an outstanding warrant from Huntington County.
According to information released by the Fort Wayne Police Department, Sowers is suspected of robbing the Flagstar Bank location at 901 W. State Blvd., Fort Wayne. The robbery took place at 12:44 p.m. on March 30
On March 31, Sowers was taken into custody at a West Oak Street house in Butler.
The story picked up more than 3,500 views on kpcnews.com this past week.
Here’s a look at the Top 10 most-read stories of the week online:
1) Local police help capture robbery suspect — 3,502 pageviews
2) Ruling excludes unified athlete from competing — 2,951 pageviews
3) 6 arrested in Tuesday meth bust — 2,562 pageviews
4) Apartment residents giving until June 1 to vacate — 2,338 pageviews
5) Kendallville residents injured in motorcycle crash — 1,286 pageviews
6) Voters should ask around (letter to the editor) — 833 pageviews
7) Officer fires shot at fleeing suspect — 787 pageviews
8) Saluting Sutton, a fallen Orland firefighter — 688 pageviews
9) YMCA, Cameron announce Sheets Family Park development — 619 pageviews
10) Thomas’ priority would be filling open positions — 570 pageviews
Over on the KPC News Facebook page, posts about the Auburn man arrested for the Fort Wayne bank robbery, a meth bust that landed six people in jail and COVID-19 figures hitting their best-ever marks were the top posts of the week:
April 1: (Shared from The Star) Auburn man wanted for Fort Wayne bank robbery was captured in Butler — 7,803 people reached, 31 reactions, 15 shares, 10 comments
April 6: (Shared from The Star) 6 arrested on various drug charges in a “one-pot” meth operation in Corunna — 6,520 people reached, 46 reactions, 31 shares, 15 comments
April 1: March 2022 didn’t beat June 2021 in every metric, but it did in many, staking claim to the state’s best month ever during the two years of the pandemic — 2,392 people reached, six reactions, two comments
On the individual newspaper pages, stories about drones in use with police departments, the bank robbery arrest and a new East Noble alumni association were the top posts of the week:
April 4: (The Herald Republican) Police drones patrol our communities from above — 1,882 people reached, 13 reactions, six shares, three comments
April 1: (The Star) Auburn man arrested in Fort Wayne Bank robbery occurring on Wednesday — 9,221 people reached, 133 reactions, 30 shares, 34 comments
April 1: (The News Sun) Knights unite! East Noble has launched a new alumni association, looking to connect with graduates of all generations and create a network that could also help current students as they work through their EN K-12 careers — 1,610 people reached, 27 reactions, seven shares, two comments
