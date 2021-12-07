When Midyan put together one of our favorite Christmas decorations the Sunday after Thanksgiving, I didn’t know that one week later I would see a much larger version — with Christmas beverages being served at its base.
Midyan is our AFS YES student from Bethlehem. Hosting a resident of Bethlehem makes this Christmas especially meaningful for us because Midyan, although Muslim, cherishes Christmas traditions. For example, his family always attends the lighting of Bethlehem’s large Christmas tree in Manger Square. Their home overlooks what is traditionally called Shepherd’s Fields where the angels announced the birth of the Christ child.
A fellow AFS volunteer and host mom in Zionsville suggested we take our exchange students to Carmel’s Christkindlmarkt.
Little did I know that the CEO/director of the award-winning Christmas market, Maria Murphy, is a former exchange student.
The idea of Carmel Mayor James Brainard, the Christkindlmarkt, founded in 2017, has become a premier holiday destination. An extensive poll by USA Today’s 10 Best travel media group named it No. 1 in the 2019 USA Today Readers’ Choice contest for Best Holiday Market.
Despite Sunday’s rain and cold temperatures, the students enjoyed every minute at the market, sampling Christmas food and feasting their eyes on colorful and fascinating Christmas-themed gifts and crafts. Had we had more time — and less rain — some of them would have ventured onto the ice skating rink.
But I was warm and dry inside a “hut” with historic artifacts and extensive information on the walls and in handouts regarding the story of Christmas markets. And Murphy graciously agreed to an interview
Murphy, who had been in banking for 10 years, started volunteering to help the market become a reality and soon was hired to be its fulltime director.
She had spent a year living in Germany as a Congress Bundestag Youth Exchange student in a very small town near Hamburg in the northern region of Germany.
“During my junior year in high school, my German teacher told me about the scholarship and I was just mesmerized,” she said. “I grew up in a family of seven kids and we did not celebrate Christmas or holidays in my family.
“I graduated a year early from high school and spent what would have been my senior year in Germany where I celebrated Christmas for the first time with my host family ... in a tiny little town in a really beautiful area.”
The exchange year — and celebrating Christmas — “literally changed my life,” she said.
While working to develop the market she traveled to Germany “and found vendors and products we wanted represented at our market and brought a wood worker over from Germany ... to expand the authenticity of our market.”
Some vendors fly over from Germany every year to work in the market and some are local such as a lady whose kids were going off to college and she had spent a year as a foreign exchange student in Germany. She came out the first year, loved it, and she now runs her own business selling German Christmas products year ’round.
Following extensive research, some of the huts were built by Carmel’s street department. With 50 booths so far, the market has many plans to expand, change and grow in the future.
The focal point of the market is the Weihnachtspyramide (Christmas pyramid). The first Christmas pyramids were table top decorations in homes in the mountains of eastern Germany. Heat from the pyramid’s candles turns the blades, revolving a manger scene.
“It’s just magical — so magical to see,” Murphy said. “At Christkindlmarkt in Germany they had these giant versions and the base is kind of a bar serving the gluhwein (hot spiced wine). I said I want one of those for my market. In 2018 we worked all year to get this pyramid.” Imported from Germany, it is the first authentic Weihnachtspyramide, serving hot spiced wine and other beverages, in the U.S.
I asked Murphy for her message to our exchange students. Congratulating them, she said, “It’s a bold and brave thing to leave your family and friends and venture out into the world especially during a pandemic ... You never know where this exchange is going to lead you and what connections that you have made will benefit you in the future.
“I still go visit my host family and when I got this job I was asking questions and they were doing research for me over there.
“Being an exchange student literally changed my life. I’m excited to see what the future holds for you!”
Last year’s market had to be canceled because of the pandemic, but up to 400,000 people are expected this year, from Nov. 20 to Dec. 24.
Then almost everything will be disassembled and stored for use again next year. Grace Housholder can be contacted at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.