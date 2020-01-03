Countless people have told me and Jane Hampshire that they love her “Memories by J” columns.
As we begin 2020, I am happy to inform you that she has promised to keep writing.
“Share your memories,” Fred Inniger suggested to Jane Hampshire when he visited her last summer.
So in beautiful cursive handwriting, Jane Hampshire, 83, of Kendallville, wrote to my husband Terry and me, reminiscing and asking, “How about giving ‘Memories by J’ a try?”
Mrs. Hampshire was Terry’s second grade teacher at Avilla Elementary — she also taught at the Garrett, Albion and Rome City elementary schools. Her first story appeared Aug. 30.
Here is her fifth story. Thank you, Jane, for this trip down memory lane.
A few wonderful memories of the summers while living on Van Scoyoc Street in Avilla ...
If you went halfway down the street from St. James Restaurant, you would probably find lots of young boys and maybe a few girls having a ball game in the street. You may recognize any of these names — Ellert, Fisher, Grate, Hampshire, Krock, Sible, even Sharon (Shag Sible) Gillian — she got her name because she usually shagged the hit balls for the guys.
Playing ball in the street was a tricky job because you had to watch for cars. Also the bases were made from pieces of cardboard or old shop rags, just about anything available.
By seeing some of the names, you know they could hit the ball, and hit it they did. The only trouble for being good ... there were houses on both sides of their infield. The late Mabel VanGorder, an elderly lady, seemed to be their target, and she got more broken windows than anyone that summer.
The fellows would go and get the late Homer Garman or the late R.D. Hampshire and they came carrying a ladder (it had to be a second floor window), climbed up and removed the frame. They would take it to the Lumber Company on South Van Scoyoc Street to have it replaced. The ball players all knew there went their allowances for the week, because they had to pay for Mabel’s broken windows. You know they did not seem to mind the expense because they loved to play baseball on Van Scoyoc Street.
The many names of the ball players you read earlier had a few brains besides hitting the ball, so they got their heads together and decided no more losing their pocket money on broken windows. As a group they went down the street about a block and a half and knocked on the door of the late Hazel and Homer Garman and very, very seriously they asked if they could play ball in the hay field across the railroad tracks. Homer said they could if they would be responsible for their actions while playing ball in the empty hay field.
So out come the hay clippers, hedge trimmers, push mowers, even a few power mowers to start trimming the hay field into a home made ball diamond.
It did not take long to know where the yelling and crack of the bat came from that summer. The only really, really funny thing that sometimes happened was because of their home made bases of cardboard boxes or old shop rags from the Van Scoyoc Street location.
The hay field also shared the area with a cow and you never heard so much hooting and hollering when the youngest Ellert boy slid into what he thought was second base and, yes, you guessed it, nothing but a pile of cow dung!
Praise the Lord, there was a pump and watering trough by the barn so whenever this happened it was clean-up time for quite a few different players during these fun games.
Avilla only had a population of about 1,000 in those days, and news traveled fast around the small town. One of the coaches for the summer league was none other than Tom (Apple) Freeman from the St. James Restaurant. One afternoon you could probably hear his yelling east to Garrett or south to LaOtto because he found out his star players on the real Avilla team were using a load whiffle bat that whole summer. What a lecture the hay field gang got about ruining their arms, throwing elbows or shoulders out, etc., etc., etc. He could have yelled the rest of the summer but those players never gave up in the hay field.
Now for the rest of the story. Those players won the LaGrange-Noble County championship and earned a free ride all around town on the Avilla fire trucks. Then hot dogs with all the trimmings, roasted marshmallows, s’mores and lots of soda pop. What an awesome experience for the fellows that started out on Van Scoyoc Street in Avilla.
Maybe, just maybe, that home grown hay field was a “Field of Dreams” way before any of the other “Field of Dreams.” We can dream, can’t we, and we still have wonderful memories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.