KENDALLVILLE — A fatal car crash that killed an Auburn man topped this week’s reader views on kpcnews.com.
The one-car crash claimed the life of an Auburn man, Joshua Charles Clifford, 24, on Dec. 26.
Clifford was killed while riding in a car that crashed on C.R. 21, near C.R. 34, northwest of Auburn. He lost control on the gravel road surface, and the car slid sideways before running off the roadway. It continued sideways until the passenger side of the car struck a tree.
Clifford died of injuries sustained in the crash before he could be rescued by emergency crews.
The story had nearly 3,000 views on a short holiday week. Here’s a look at the Top 10 stories between Dec. 24-30:
1) Crash into tree kills Auburn man — 2,941 pageviews
2) DeKalb judge ends 32 years on bench — 2,694 pageviews
3) Father-daughter nativity grows into immense Christmas display — 1,939 pageviews
4) Abbreviated Ice Festival wraps up 2020 in Shipshewana — 1,418 pageviews
5) New COVID-19 limits taking effect through Jan. 3 — 959 pageviews (3,163 all-time)
6) Police investigating death at Heidtman Steel — 848 pageviews
7) LaGrange County repeals ‘anti-hippie- law amid code cleanup — 749 pageviews
8) Pocket park has been given a name — 720 pageviews
9) Noble County ‘camper’ arrested — 696 pageviews
10) Northeast Indiana gets a red COVID-19 Christmas — 612 pageviews
Over on the KPC News Facebook page, posts about post-Christmas COVID-19 stats, Rep. Jim Banks asking about contesting electoral college results and the weekly county metrics report were the top posts of the week:
Dec. 26: The state reported six deaths from LaGrange County, dating back as far as Dec. 8 but some more recent. There have now been 16 deaths in LaGrange County this month, after 18 last month — 4,949 pageviews, 16 reactions, three shares, 29 comments
Dec. 30: Rep. Jim Banks sent a newsletter today asking constituents whether they think the House should certify the 2020 presidential electoral results on Jan. 6 — 4,315 people reached, 72 reactions, eight shares, 184 comments
Dec. 30: This week’s county metrics rating come with a few important pieces of context — 2,853 pageviews, 17 reactions, one share, 45 comments
Over on the individual newspaper Facebook pages this week, a huge Christmas display in Angola, a profile of a retiring DeKalb County judge and a new prosecutor in LaGrange county were the top posts of the week:
Dec. 26: (The Herald Republican) Here’s the story behind the large display of Christmas blow mold ornaments at the corner of East Gilmore and North Washington streets in Angola — 1,324 people reached, 133 reactions, 22 shares, 25 comments
Dec. 29: (The Star) DeKalb judge ends 32 years on bench — 403 people reached, 41 reactions, 14 shares, 16 comments
Dec. 24: (The News Sun) Travis Glick, LaGrange County’s chief deputy prosecutor, will be taking over as prosecutor in January following the early retirement of Greg Kenner — 4,514 people reached, 22 reactions, five shares, one comment
