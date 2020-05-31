KENDALLVILLE — Like the previous story before it, information about what Stage 3 of Indiana’s reopening plan means for Indiana topped reader interest.
The Stage 3 story didn’t prove nearly as popular as the information about Stage 2 — the most-read story ever on kpcnews.com — but it was good enough to top the charts this week.
Indiana entered Stage 3 last Sunday, allowing an increase in capacity for some shops as well as allowing gyms, fitness centers and campgrounds to reopen. Movie theaters and playgrounds, which were originally in the plan, were pulled out late and still remain closed.
If coronavirus metrics remain good, Indiana may next move onto Stage 4 in mid-June.
Here were the Top 10 most-read stories on kpcnews.com between May 21-27:
1) Now entering Stage 3 — 4,553 pageviews
2) Angola teen jailed for incest — 4,275 pageviews
3) Drug task force arrests Ligonier adult, juvenile for dealing — 3,471 pageviews
4) 2020 Noble County Fair canceled — 3,204 pageviews
5) Police charge three after CVS theft — 2,088 pageviews
6) COVID-19 case confirmed at third Noble County nursing home — 2,066 pageviews
7) Biggby Coffee opening Tuesday in Angola — 1,521 pageviews
8) Balloons Aloft goes on as scheduled — 1,431 pageviews
9) Visitors start returning to Shipshewana — 1,324 pageviews
10) How are you doing? During bubonic plague, Martin Luther shared his faith (column) — 783 pageviews
On the KPC News Facebook page, the Stage 3 story received big reach, while stories about the Noble County Community Fair being canceled and information about this fall’s state senate reach rounded out the top three:
May 24: Halfway there — Indiana Stage 3 of its five-part reopening plan today. Here’s the details about what that means — 40,789 people reached, 121 reactions, 23 shares, 37 comments
May 22: 4-H youth activities will continue, but will look different than years past — 7,899 people reached, 43 reactions, 88 shares, six comments
May 27: Election 202: Two Republicans are seeking the District 13 Indiana State Senate seat. Incumbent Sen. Sue Glick is being challenged by former area prosecutor Jeff Wible — 6,141 people reached, 46 reactions, two shares, 26 comments
On the individual newspaper pages, a story about campgrounds reopening, a Memorial Day crime thwarted and news of another nursing home COVID-19 outbreak in Noble County were the most popular posts of the week:
May 21: (The Herald Republican) Are we happy campers? Well, if you want to camp out this weekend, you don’t have to wait until Sunday under the new order issued by Gov. Eric Holcomb. Campgrounds may now open on Friday — 3,418 people reached, 62 reactions, 19 shares, seven comments
May 26: (The Star) Memorial Day crime thwarted in Auburn — 428 people reached, 253 reactions, 43 shares, 65 comments
May 27: (The News Sun) Noble County has been fighting outbreaks at nursing homes in Avilla and Kendallville and health officials are hoping a quick response to one case in the Albion facility will be the first and only incident there — 1,458 people reached, 25 reactions, 56 shares, three comments
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.