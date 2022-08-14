I will extol You, O LORD, for You have lifted me up,
And have not let my enemies rejoice over me.
2 O LORD my God,
I cried to You for help, and You healed me.
3 O LORD, You have brought up my soul from Sheol;
You have kept me alive, that I would not go down to the pit. (Psalm 30:1-3)
How many of us have had sadness overcome us, during the darkness of the night, not even seeing the beautiful stars our Father placed in the sky for us? This happened to someone I know and love.
The tears of “not knowing” what was happening in their lives were about to break their very soul, into pieces, I was afraid, could not be put back together again.
The times of darkness in which we are now living are literally breaking my soul into pieces, however, I know I can and I MUST turn to our Father for strength and faith to endure whatever life sends my way.
It is very hard to encourage others when you yourself are somewhat down, however, that is what we must do. People still are not uniting as we did before the pandemic, before the brutal war in Ukraine, and “what is going on with our own country” and the corruptions of “her” and those all over the world.
We could bury our “heads in the sand,” (trite quote) or decide to really button up our mouths; control our reactions and actions; temper our minds and souls and meditate, pray; and then act upon what our Father places upon our hearts to rectify the “wrongs” we do to each other and do to, even ourselves.
Yes, I weep tears as I pray ... so many ... and I pray that those tears, somehow, bring some type of healing to those in need. Our Father sees us as we pray, and however we pray, pray we must then “listen” to His directions to go forth and do as He calls us to do, to help those who are in “sorrow of night,” and give of our love and Joy, our Father gives to us, to help them cope with this “messy world,” in which we are now living.
If you are young, be kind to your elders ... listen to their needs, and do not try to push your “ideas” of the way they ought to live their lives ... be patient, understanding, and weigh your words carefully. Likewise, if you are the “seniors” of the generation now, about us, be careful how you compare “your young lives” to theirs. It is such a different world in which we live. Let’s face it, every single generation has thought the younger generation was on the “path” to you know where, and we must not think that way. All we can do and should do is ask our Father to temper our words, those both young, old, and in-between, with His gentleness and let all generations feel His guidance and love.
So go forth this coming week determined to ask our Father, “what shall I do; how shall I give of myself;
how shall I give the unconditional love, You give me, to others, I meet on this path I walk; how do I turn the other cheek; how do I react to hurts, how do I give my comfort to those who are hurting?”
“Oh, Father, I pray that You will guide me to serve You by being as You made me to be, to Love, Be Kind, Be Forgiving, and touch hearts and souls and bring them comfort. AND, when the night sky lights up with all the beautiful Stars from You, in heaven, help us to sleep in sweet slumber and awake to Joy in the Morning.... the start of a new day, the start of a new uplifting spirit; the start of renewing the Joy that has been so beaten down in others ... and we will Praise Thy Holy Name, for listening to our prayers, and guiding our souls to bring Joy in the Morning to All we meet. In Jesus’ name, I pray. Amen.”
May God bless you, your families, and any animal companions you may have.
